Greater Middlesex Conference boys lacrosse tournament seeds and full bracket, 2021
Monroe recently clinched its fourth consecutive regular-season Greater Middlesex title and now sets its sights on a third straight GMC Tournament crown as the No. 1 seed. The 20th GMCT gets underway Saturday with two first-round games, followed by the quarterfinals on Monday. Monroe, 2-seed Old Bridge, 3-seed East Brunswick, 4-seed St. Joseph, 5-seed South Brunswick and 6-seed Edison all have byes until that quarterfinal round.www.nj.com