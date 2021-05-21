Greater Middlesex Conference boys lacrosse tournament seeds and full bracket, 2021

Hamilton West scored 10 runs between the fifth and sixth innings to rally past Freehold Township 12-11 on Saturday in Hamilton. Freehold Township led 4-2 after an inning and 7-2 headed into the bottom of the fourth. The Hornets scored four in the sixth to pull within a run, and after Freehold Township scored twice in its half of the sixth to make it a 9-6 game, Hamilton West scored six times in its half of the inning to pull in front for the first time on the day, 12-9. Freehold Township’s rally in the top of the seventh came up a run short.