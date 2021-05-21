newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlesex, NJ

Greater Middlesex Conference boys lacrosse tournament seeds and full bracket, 2021

Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Monroe recently clinched its fourth consecutive regular-season Greater Middlesex title and now sets its sights on a third straight GMC Tournament crown as the No. 1 seed. The 20th GMCT gets underway Saturday with two first-round games, followed by the quarterfinals on Monday. Monroe, 2-seed Old Bridge, 3-seed East Brunswick, 4-seed St. Joseph, 5-seed South Brunswick and 6-seed Edison all have byes until that quarterfinal round.

www.nj.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
118K+
Followers
54K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sayreville, NJ
City
Monroe Township, NJ
City
Middlesex, NJ
City
East Brunswick, NJ
City
South Brunswick Township, NJ
Monroe Township, NJ
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Aquinas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Lacrosse#Falcons#Bracket#St Thomas#Greater Middlesex#Gmc Tournament#Gmct#Ursinus#Gabilanes Lrb#Hs#3 Seed East Brunswick#5 Seed South Brunswick#Talented Sophomores#Fellow Sophomores#Byes#Field#St Thomas#Streak#7 North Brunswick#Seeds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Freehold Township, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Hamilton West over Freehold Township - Baseball recap

Hamilton West scored 10 runs between the fifth and sixth innings to rally past Freehold Township 12-11 on Saturday in Hamilton. Freehold Township led 4-2 after an inning and 7-2 headed into the bottom of the fourth. The Hornets scored four in the sixth to pull within a run, and after Freehold Township scored twice in its half of the sixth to make it a 9-6 game, Hamilton West scored six times in its half of the inning to pull in front for the first time on the day, 12-9. Freehold Township’s rally in the top of the seventh came up a run short.
Metuchen, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Baseball - North Brunswick over Metuchen - GMC - 1st round

Zachary Konstantinovsky got the win and drove in a run as ninth-seeded North Brunswick won, 3-2, over eighth-seeded Metuchen in the first round of the GMC Conference Championship in Metuchen. North Brunswick will host 16th-seeded Iselin Kennedy (7-10) in the quarterfinal on Tuesday, May 25, at Community Park. Konstantinovsky went...
Edison, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Rutgers Prep over St. Thomas Aquinas - Baseball recap

Ryan Montalvo threw for six innings, recording nine strikeouts, three walks and six hits with no earned runs to help Rutgers Prep take a 9-2 win over St. Thomas Aquinas, in Edison. Rutgers Prep (12-5) held a 5-0 lead by the fifth inning. The win improved Montalvo to 6-0 on...