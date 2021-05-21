newsbreak-logo
The New Air Force One’s Custom Hangar Facility Is Taking Shape

By Thomas Newdick
thedrive
 1 day ago
The new VC-25B Air Force One jets may be delayed, but the bespoke hangar facilities that will serve them already look impressive. The enormous hangar that will be used to maintain the U.S. Air Force’s two new, sometimes controversial, and staggeringly expensive VC-25B jets that will serve in the Air Force One role is quickly taking shape at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland. The construction project, which is costing around $250 million, is required since the new jets are marginally bigger than the earlier VC-25A models that are now in use.

