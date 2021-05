WELDON — The Weldon City Board of Education will meet in a specially called closed session at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at 301 Mulberry St. The meetings will take place virtually using online video conferencing, and the open session portion of the meeting will be accessible to the public via the livestream available online by following the links at weldoncityschools.org. The only item on the agenda for this meeting will be a closed session for confidential personnel matters.