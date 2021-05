An Amherst resident is seeking to turn Virginia’s House 24 district blue for the first time in nearly four decades. Sam Soghor, 40, is the Democratic candidate for the district that covers the cities of Buena Vista and Lexington as well as Bath and Rockbridge counties and parts of Amherst and Augusta counties. Soghor, a New York City native who recently moved to the town of Amherst, said improving public education, broadband accessibility and health care access are crucial issues he plans to fight for in the General Assembly.