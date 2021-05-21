Check Out Microsoft’s Vision For The Future Of Teams Rooms

Microsoft announced today that Webinars and PowerPoint Live are now generally available in Microsoft Teams. And Presenter mode will begin rolling out later this month. “Over the last year, we have found new ways to create engaging virtual experiences at work,” Microsoft’s Nicole Herskowitz writes. “We’ve transformed spaces in our homes to offices, developed new skillsets for remote collaboration, and in some cases, adopted new technology to get work done. I often hear from our customers about the burden of using different tools to accomplish similar tasks at work. This is one of the reasons I’m excited to announce new innovations in Microsoft Teams that give you more ways to use the tool you rely on every day for internal collaboration and meetings, now for webinars and external events.”