Laguna Beach, CA

Laguna Beach officials say budget opens door to post-COVID ‘full recovery’

By Guest Contributor
lagunabeachindy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Laguna Beach’s financial situation is expected to improve in the 2021-22 Fiscal Year. As he presented the 2021-22 proposed budget to the City Council on Tuesday, City Manager John Pietig said the budget shows a “path forward” to “full recovery,” while advising the council and the community to maintain an attitude of “cautious optimism.”

