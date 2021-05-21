newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northville, MI

Cluck Norris Ass Kickin’ Chicken Virtual Restaurant Opens In Metro Detroit

By Maggie Meadows
Posted by 
Banana 101.5
Banana 101.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

This new hot spot is virtual, which means you cannot actually eat there - but you can have a Chuck Norris inspired chicken sandwich delivered. Cluck Norris Ass Kickin' Chicken is operating out of the Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern in Northville. According to the Metro Times, the very creative brand launched in March and is expanding to Rusty Bucket locations across the United States. To be honest, I have never even heard of Rusty Bucket. Have you? I checked out the menu and it looks like they have something for everyone, even your picky ass kids. You are covered from appetizers, to pasta, salads, burgers, fish tacos, salmon - I think you get the point.

banana1015.com
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
654K+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
City
Northville, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Norris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Sandwich#Chicken Wings#Mac Cheese#Food Drink#Hot Wings#Kick Ass#Metro Detroit#The Metro Times#Norris Ass#Burgers#Fish Tacos#Rusty Bucket Locations#Appetizers#Door Dash#Salads#Pasta#Exciting Sauces#Salmon#Kids#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
Banana 101.5

Detroit Has World’s First Tiki Bar Bike

If you are not familiar with Detroit Rolling Pub - it is time to get familiar. Detroit Rolling Pub offers you, your friends and family a super fun way to experience downtown Detroit - pedaling your way from bar to bar on one of their multiple rolling pubs. Now Detroit Pedal Pub has added a new ride, the world's first Tiki Bar Bike. Can I get an aloha?
Genesee County, MIPosted by
Banana 101.5

Where Can I Find the Best Pizza in Genesee County?

I've been on a diet (sort of) for almost a year. To celebrate that one year mark, I'm going to stuff my face with pizza...and lots of it. Back in June of last year, I decided to make some changes in my life. Those changes included eating better, drinking less alcohol, and for the first time in my life, getting my ass in shape.
DrinksPosted by
Banana 101.5

Hard Pickle Seltzer Coming This Summer

People are going to love this or hate this - there is no in between. You are a pickle person or you are not. I like pickles, and this is booze so I am in. What started as an April Fool's joke - is now becoming a reality. This summer, Hard Pickle Seltzer will be on select shelves. I say select because only 10,000 12-packs to be made available. That is a bit of pickle don't you think?
LifestylePosted by
Banana 101.5

National Barbecue Day Is Sunday

Fire up those grills and smokers - this Sunday, May 16th, is National Barbecue Day. According to the National Day Calendar, the purist in the world of barbecue either uses charcoal, wood, or gas and slow cooks the protein over indirect heat. While the type of protein and seasonings vary, each part of the country specializes in their own flavors and sauces.
Detroit, MIMacomb Daily

Hotel Royal Oak joins area's corps of post-COVID live music venues

Music fans are waiting, and hoping, for a resumption of live concerts — especially this summer, under the sun and stars at the various Detroit metro area amphitheaters. Until that happens, however, there are plenty of opportunities to hear live performances, on a smaller scale, in an outdoor setting. Particularly...
Northville, MIDetroit Free Press

Exchange Bar & Grill opens in downtown Northville, replacing Poole's Tavern

One of downtown Northville's mainstays has a new name and look to reflect on the city's history. After months of renovations, the former Poole's Tavern at 157 E. Main St., has reopened under a new name: Exchange Bar & Grill. The name, new owner Grant Baidas said, harkens back to that corner of downtown Northville in the late 1800s.
Garden City, MIgardencitymi.org

Lucky Squirrel Flea Market, Craft & Vendor Event

The Lucky Squirrel is one of the largest outdoor flea market & craft events in the Metro Detroit area with a mixed bag of over 150 different vendors selling goods old and new, vintage & handmade. There is truly something for everyone! The Lucky Squirrel is located at the northeast corner of Ford Rd & Middlebelt Rd, 10 minutes north of the Detroit Metro Airport, just minutes from I-275, I-75, I-96, and I-94. • Free admission & free parking • Rain or Shine.
Rochester Hills, MIDetroit News

Welcome Mat: Plant exchanges, Sundance store opens, and more

Founded by Robert Redford in 1989, Sundance Catalog promotes the works of artists and craftspeople from around the world. Now the premier lifestyle retailer of apparel, jewelry, footwear, accessories, home furnishings and art, has established its first retail location in Michigan in the Village of Rochester Hills. Visitors will get a sense of the brand’s heritage and artistic character with the craftsmanship of the store environment and the impressive selection of merchandise. One-of-a-kind pieces and items exclusive to Sundance will be the cornerstone of the product offerings. The address is 240 N. Adams Road. For information, go to sundancecatalog.com.
Lake Orion, MIPosted by
Banana 101.5

Dino Stroll Event Coming to Lake Orion

There are a few family-friendly prehistoric dinosaur events coming to Michigan in the coming weeks. Earlier this week I told you about the Dino Safari event that's coming to Novi later this month. After I posted this on our Facebook page, a woman told me about another dinosaur event that's coming later this month and it's even closer.
Farmington, MIfarmingtonvoice.com

New vendors and more at Saturday’s Farmers Market

The Farmington Farmers Market opens at 9 a.m. Saturday in downtown Farmington with a dozen new vendors, music, giveaways, and more. Here’s what you should know before you head out to the Walter Sundquist Farmington Pavilion and Riley Park:. This week’s complement of 40 vendors will have booths in and...
ShoppingPosted by
Banana 101.5

Score Your Shop Evil Prize Pack All Next Week

The Machine Shop and Pop Evil are joining forces to celebrate the upcoming release of the bands album 'Versatile' on Friday, May 21st. Brace yourself, for Shop Evil. Starting this Monday, we are hooking you up with Shop Evil prize packs. Each Shop Evil pack contains the following,. Shop Evil...