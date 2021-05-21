newsbreak-logo
Marcel Schmelzer to continue his rehab at Borussia Dortmund beyond the end of the season

By Brian Szlenk Straub
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcel Schmelzer will stay at Borussia Dortmund beyond the end of the season, so that he can continue and complete his rehabilitation at the club. Schmelzer’s Borussia Dortmund contract is due to expire at the end of the season, and it was thought that he would be leaving the club on a free transfer in the summer. But the Black and Yellows have now confirmed that he will be staying on for some time.

