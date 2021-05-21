Marcel Schmelzer to continue his rehab at Borussia Dortmund beyond the end of the season

Over 2.5 (-143), Under 2.5 (+110) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are clashing at Olympiastadion in the DFB Pokal finals. Leipzig is in 2nd place in Bundesliga standings with 64 points, and they are not safe there because Wolfsburg is only 4 points behind, but they will worry about that in a few days. Leipzig has been dominant in the DFB Pokal, and they have deservedly reached the finals, but their form is inconsistent. In their last game, Leipzig was playing against Borussia Dortmund as well, and they have had 56% of ball possession, 8 shots on goal, 7 corner kicks, 2 big chances created, and 84% of the correct passes. In the first half, and the start of the second half, Leipzig’s defense was terrible, and they were losing 2-0 in the 51st minute. With 2 scored goals, Leipzig has tied the score by the 77th minute, but they weren’t focused for the rest of the game, and Leipzig has lost this match 3-2. This was a really fun game to watch, and Leipzig was creating chances, but they are having the same problem as they did for the majority of this season, and that is the lack of a striker. In the DFB Pokal, Poulsen is the leading goalscorer for Leipzig with 5 goals, while Hwang added 3 goals. Nkunku, Adams, and Szoboszlai are all injured, and they will miss this game. Leipzig was in the title race in Bundesliga for a long time, but the lack of depth has cost them, and they will do everything possible to win this trophy.