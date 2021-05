The Ecuadorian missiologist was a champion of holistic mission. This article originally appeared on MissioAlliance.org and is reposted here by permission. On April 27, 2021, C. René Padilla passed away in Buenos Aires, Argentina, having served and loved the mission of God. He was 88 years old. Padilla was a father, husband, teacher, and leader with a great sense of humor, never took himself too seriously. But with utmost and serious fidelity to the mission of the church universal, he paid attention to the life-giving reality of the gospel and the beautiful honor of participating in it.