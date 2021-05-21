newsbreak-logo
Rutgers shows more depth heading into Schiano's 2nd season

semoball.com
 1 day ago

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) -- Rutgers is going to have a lot more depth on its roster when Greg Schiano starts his second season back in charge of the Scarlet Knights' football program. Part of the increase has to do with some players returning for an extra season after the NCAA...

Related
College SportsScarlet Nation

Rutgers Football news and notes -- Spring Ball Week 4

The Rutgers football team is set for spring practice No. 10 on Tuesday as the Scarlet Knights inch closer to the Scarlet-White game next Thursday. This week's notebook features some insight on the quarterbacks, special teams, how the team has powered through practice in the midst of finals and the like, and more.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

LIVE from Greg Schiano Monday Press Conference

Football continues in Piscataway as spring practice has passed the halfway point at Rutgers. Head coach Greg Schiano is addressing the media in his second spring practice press conference. Click here for LIVE updates from the virtual presser. Sign up now for an annual VIP membership to Scarlet Nation and...
College Sportsonthebanks.com

Greg Schiano reinstates Rutgers Football Spring Awards

A spring tradition is returning to Rutgers football. On Monday’s media call with head coach Greg Schiano, he confirmed that the annual spring awards that were discontinued in 2016 by former coach Chris Ash have been reinstated. “We are going to have the spring awards. I always thought that was...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Brendon White signs with New York Jets

The 2021 NFL Draft has come and gone without a Rutgers player being selected. However, there could very well be a Rutgers rookie playing on Sundays in the fall. Safety Brendon White has signed an undrafted free agent contract with the New York Jets. Shortly after White signed, he was joined by Rutgers defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour, who also went undrafted.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Noah Vedral updates status, talks spring practice

Quarterback Noah Vedral is almost through his first spring practice at Rutgers after transferring from Nebraska. But the spring started off with the additional onus of getting 100% healthy. Vedral suffered an ankle injury in the second-to-last game of the 2020 season and that lingered through the offseason and into the spring. Earlier today, Vedral talked about how he is faring almost a week away from the spring game.
NFLSlate

The Jaguars’ Tim Tebow Signing Puts Urban Meyer’s Worst Habit on Full Display

The story of Tim Tebow signing a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and trying to make the team as a tight end is, for the most part, not really about Tim Tebow. Like everything he does, it provokes a strong reaction from people who love him and people who don’t, whether because they think he’s corny or they resent the fantasy camp sports life he’s been living since he flamed out as an NFL quarterback and then, in 2016, became a New York Mets minor leaguer, with plenty of high-profile television jobs mixed in as his moonlight gigs. That Tebow thinks he can try playing a new position and make an NFL roster at 34 years old (the age he turns in August) is either inspiring or silly. Fifteen years after Tebow arrived at the University of Florida and became a public figure, and 11 after his NFL Draft year, we’ve all had ample time to choose sides.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

The Monday Morning Kickoff

Rutgers football and Rutgers basketball are both going through an exciting time as there is an abundance of news coming out each day. The Rutgers football will pass the halfway point of spring practice this week while official visits are on the horizon. Recruiting remains on the upswing as the Scarlet Knight coaching staff are bringing in a host of visitors in June while it continues to fare very well with several targets.
College SportsPosted by
NJ.com

Greg Schiano is looking for separation in Rutgers’ backup QB battle

It’s moving week for Rutgers’ spring backup quarterback competition. Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano indicated rising sophomore Evan Simon and rising junior Cole Snyder are neck and neck for the No. 2 job behind starter Noah Vedral and alongside short-yardage specialist Johnny Langan. And he would like to see some separation soon.
College Sportsonthebanks.com

Greg Schiano addresses quarterback progress this spring

Noah Vedral is the starting quarterback for the Scarlet Knights. This was apparent coming into the spring. The Nebraska transfer battled some injuries during the 2020 season that sidelined him for some time. This allowed Artur Sitkowski to go under center and show what he can do. Ultimately, this led Sitkowski to the transfer portal and eventually to Illinois. Now, it is time for Greg Schiano and staff to figure out what the plan is behind Vedral come the fall.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Greg Schiano: This will be a huge week for us

Rutgers is closing in on the final week of spring practice as four more sessions remain for next week’s spring game. Earlier today, head coach Greg Schiano spoke a bit about his team during his weekly press conference. Here is a full look at what he had to say. Sign...
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Monday Notebook: Spring standouts and a camp season nearing

Rutgers has some time left on the practice field before spring football concludes next Thursday with the spring game. Tomorrow marks practice No.11 of the spring and earlier today head coach Greg Schiano addressed the media during his weekly press conference. Camp season approaching. The end of the dead period...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Monday Notebook: The latest from Rutgers spring practice

Rutgers is six practices into its spring session with the midway point coming tomorrow. This is also the first time head coach Greg Schiano is going through spring ball since his return to Rutgers. Earlier today, he talked about the latest in Rutgers football. The two-deep. Rutgers returns a lot...
College Sportsnunesmagician.com

Syracuse football 2021 opponent preview: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

We’re still months out from the start of the 2021 Syracuse Orange football season. And even if we’ve yet to even see a depth chart for this year’s team, there’s still plenty to talk about in the lead-up to kickoff. Last week, we kicked off our very early opponent preview series with a look at Ohio. This time around, we move on to Syracuse’s week two opponent for the home opener:
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

A bigger, stronger Rutgers team now halfway through spring practice

The second year at Rutgers for Greg Schiano has been underway for quite some time. The team is now halfway through spring practice, although the offseason work began long before the first whistle sounded on the practice field a couple of weeks ago. The Scarlet Knights were able to go through an offseason of strength and conditioning for the first time since Schiano’s return. And over the past seven practices, the product has changed.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Greg Schiano updates injury progress with QB Noah Vedral

The Rutgers football quarterback room is quite interesting, especially after the depth took a bit of a hit with the transfer of Art Sitkowski to Illinois. Last year’s starter Noah Vedral was a spark to the position in offensive Sean Gleeson’s offense but an ankle injury last year lingered throughout the spring.