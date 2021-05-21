newsbreak-logo
NBC Vet Rebecca Marks Named Warner Bros TV Group Communications EVP

After decades at NBC, Rebecca Marks is moving to become Executive Vice President, Publicity and Communications, Warner Bros. Television Group. In her new role at the evolving media giant Marks will oversee consumer publicity, corporate communications and awards season(s) offerings for WBTV and Warner Horizon Scripted Television properties, as well as unscripted and alternative television publicity, marketing and promotions for Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, Telepictures and Shed Media and more. Formally stepping into her new role on June 1 in the soon to be David Zaslav-run WarnerMedia/Discovery merger company Marks will report directly to Johanna Fuentes, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group Global Communications chief.

