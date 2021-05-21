NBC Vet Rebecca Marks Named Warner Bros TV Group Communications EVP

Just in time for the unveiling of its 2021-22 schedule next week, the CW has secured its largest affiliate group for the next season and beyond. The broadcast network and Nexstar Media Group (as well as its operating partners) have reached multi-year agreements to renew CW affiliations in 37 markets across the country (28 Nexstar- and 9 partner-owned television stations), which cover more than 31% of the U.S. audience, serving more than 38 million television households. The deal includes five top-10 market affiliates: WPIX-TV in New York City, KTLA-TV in Los Angeles, KDAF-TV in Dallas, KIAH-TV in Houston, and WDCW-TV in Washington, D.C.