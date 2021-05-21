newsbreak-logo
Fife’s Furballs! Meet CASH!!!!!

By Fife
101 WIXX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIFE’S FURBALLS! MEET CASH! Available now at MISFIT MUTTS DOG RESCUE! On Facebook HERE. Powered by Bergsrtom Subaru Of Green Bay and Bergsrtom Subaru of Oshkosh!. This past January we received a plea for help from a family that had fallen on hard times and was now homeless. They were moving into a shelter, but their dog, Cash, could not stay with them. He had been living in the family’s car. They needed help finding temporary placement for Cash for 2 months until they could get back on their feet. With the cold temperatures of a Wisconsin winter we knew we needed to come up with a plan for him.

