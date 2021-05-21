Fife’s Furballs! Meet CASH!!!!!
This past January we received a plea for help from a family that had fallen on hard times and was now homeless. They were moving into a shelter, but their dog, Cash, could not stay with them. He had been living in the family's car. They needed help finding temporary placement for Cash for 2 months until they could get back on their feet. With the cold temperatures of a Wisconsin winter we knew we needed to come up with a plan for him.