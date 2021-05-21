newsbreak-logo
Red Barn tickets now available

By Times staff
Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

Season and individual show tickets for the 2021 season of the Red Barn Summer Theatre are now on sale. Tickets may now be conveniently purchased online at www.redbarntheatre.net (online processing fee applies) or by mail using the ticket order form attached to the season brochure. Season brochures can be requested by emailing the Box Office at boxofficered barn@gmail.com. The Box Office will officially open for the season to receive phone and in person orders beginning June 2.

