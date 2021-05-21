Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Who has the edge, five things to watch and predictions

Guards: The triumvirate of Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Norm Powell is among the most feared backcourts in the NBA, let alone in comparison to the Nuggets’ bunch. Lillard’s range begins as soon as he steps over halfcourt, and no one needs a reminder of the damage McCollum can inflict in the mid-range. His epic 37-point performance in Game 7 of the 2019 conference semifinals vs. Denver might’ve been the defining game of his career so far. Since Powell was acquired, he, Lillard and McCollum have accounted for more than 22 3-point attempts per game. The Nuggets counter with rookie Facundo Campazzo, free agent signee Austin Rivers, steady backup Monte Morris and defensive ace Shaq Harrison. Although Denver could’ve done much worse than those four given their circumstances, the Nuggets are in trouble if any of those three catch a rhythm from outside. Edge: Blazers.