As I was leaving my office for spring break last year, little did I know that I would not return to my office for a very long time. My beloved office where students stopped by to chat and have a cup of coffee or tea. Sometimes they needed help and other times, just to decompress from the rigors of being a student. The sounds that came out of my office are sorely missed. Laughter, small talk, sometimes a few crying sessions, and even impromptu violin concerts spilled into the halls of Akerlow Hall. I miss the interactions that occurred in my office and I yearn to return to normalcy.