As Bob Dylan turns 80, here are his LI connections

Bob Dylan turns 80 on Monday. So to mark this auspicious occasion here are five connections the legendary singer-songwriter has to Long Island:. 1. He got quietly married on Nov. 22, 1965 to Sara Lownds in Mineola (one report said the ceremony was held outdoors under an oak tree; another report said it was indoors in a judge's chambers). The ceremony, at which the only guests were Dylan's manager Albert Grossman and a bridesmaid for Lownds, took place during a break in his tour. Lownds was 7 months pregnant with their son Jesse (they would have three more children and Dylan would adopt a child from Lownds' previous marriage). The marriage lasted until 1977.