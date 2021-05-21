Governor’s California Comeback Plan includes Sierra Nevada wildfire resilience

Re “Newsom proposes massive spending bill” (May 15):. Where were all these projects before the surplus? How about a refund to the people who paid those tax dollars. Let’s reduce the gas tax, sales tax, income tax and property tax. These will help everyone from low-income renters to large corporations who want to leave this state and increase spendable income to cover essential needs. All the things that Gavin wants to throw money at have been here for years: schools, transportation, homelessness, wildfires, water storage, higher education costs, etc. His plan is a knee-jerk reaction to the recall effort. And if you don’t think the unions aren’t going to go after the surplus! If he really wants to help the people of California he needs to have a multi-year plan that has obtainable and measurable objectives. I can already see next years headlines: “State spends budget surplus and gets nothing in return,” “State wants to increase taxes to cover budget shortfall.” He might as well drop the money from a helicopter and see who can pick up the most.