People-first economics

“It’s time to build our economy from the bottom up and from the middle up, not the top-down.”—President Joe Biden. In recent weeks the Biden administration has unveiled two major spending proposals, including an infrastructure plan and the American Families Plan. These plans have a combined price tag of roughly $4 trillion over the next 10 years. Both proposals would require sizeable tax increases, which are being targeted to corporations and top earners. They face significant challenges, not least of which are Republican opposition to the tax increases and disagreement among Democrats on how to pay for the proposals.