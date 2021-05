The marriage sounds odd, but it makes sense to the sponsors of the online FTX Crypto Cup and to the very strong field of elite grandmasters who will compete in it from 23 to 31 May. Its record online $320,000 prize fund includes $100,000 in bitcoin. Watching fans will be able to track the prize pot’s value in real-time to see how it fluctuates. The event is part of the Meltwater Champions Tour, and its winner will qualify for the Tour final over the board in San Francisco in September.