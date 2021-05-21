Misconfiguration of third party mobile apps exposes the data of 100 million users

When it comes to mobile banking app security, consumers are eager for personalization and control. Failing to deliver these features and meet consumers’ security needs can have disastrous consequences for financial services providers, however, as mobile savings app Beam’s recent plight illustrates. The company was forced into a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) after users reported that they could not withdraw funds from their accounts. It was then made to refund approximately $2.6 million in deposits and interest to its customers before being shut down and banned from running a mobile banking app ever again. This very public digital banking fallout is an example of why customers want control when it co.