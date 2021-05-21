newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Misconfiguration of third party mobile apps exposes the data of 100 million users

By Sarah Katz
techxplore.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the obvious benefits of contemporary cloud-based, mobile application development solutions—such as cloud storage, notification management, real-time databases, and analytics—many developers of these solutions fail to properly take into account the potential security risks involved when these apps are misconfigured. Most recently, Check Point Research has discovered misconfigurations and implementation...

techxplore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Data#Mobile Users#Cloud Users#User Data#T Leva#Screen Recorder#Mobile App Users#App Developers#Personal Data#Customer Data#Stored Data#Real Time Databases#Database#Malicious Developers#Cloud Services#Authentication#Cloud Storage#Analytics#Passwords#Device Locations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Mobile Apps
News Break
Google
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
pymnts

NEW DATA: Banks Win When Consumers Control Mobile Banking App Authentication

When it comes to mobile banking app security, consumers are eager for personalization and control. Failing to deliver these features and meet consumers’ security needs can have disastrous consequences for financial services providers, however, as mobile savings app Beam’s recent plight illustrates. The company was forced into a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) after users reported that they could not withdraw funds from their accounts. It was then made to refund approximately $2.6 million in deposits and interest to its customers before being shut down and banned from running a mobile banking app ever again. This very public digital banking fallout is an example of why customers want control when it co.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Here's How to Market Your Mobile App and Get More Users

So, you've created a mobile app that you're convinced is going to change the world. You've uploaded it to Google Play and written a wonderful blurb to attract users. But nobody is downloading it. Now what?. Even the best apps will never get anywhere if no one uses them. Therefore,...
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Ask iPhone and iPad Apps to Not Track You Across the Web

A feature on your iPhone or iPad called “App Tracking Transparency” allows you to ask apps not to track you across the internet for advertising and data brokering purposes. Here’s how to use it. Why Am I Being Tracked?. To get the most out of their advertising budgets, advertisers want...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Messaging apps ranked by privacy: Facebook Messenger, Zoom and more

With iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 Apple notably added new tracking transparency policies for app developers and publishers to follow, in an effort to help the average user understand just how much private data their favorite apps are collecting from them. In addition, developers are now required to first ask...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Research: Censys Labs Finds Rampant Cloud Service Misconfigurations & Over 2 Million Exposed Databases

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Censys, the leader in Attack Surface Management (ASM), today announced a new Cloud Security Offering, including cloud storage bucket discovery and risk analysis, daily asset scanning, and a centralized and complete cloud inventory across all your cloud providers as part of the Censys Attack Surface Management Platform security offering.
TechnologyPosted by
Tom's Guide

Peloton data leak exposes users' personal data

Peloton is having a pretty bad week. First it was forced to recall its range of treadmills over serious safety concerns, and issue an apology for refusing to act quicker. Now it has emerged that the company has also failed to safeguard user data, some of which is highly personal.
TechnologyMac Observer

Amazon Data Breach Exposes 200,000 Fake Reviewers

Security researchers at SafetyDetectives found an insecure ElasticSearch database that potentially uncovers over 200,000 fake Amazon reviewers. These Amazon vendors send to reviewers a list of items/products for which they would like a 5-star review. The people providing the ‘fake reviews’ will then buy the products, leaving a 5-star review on Amazon a few days after receiving their merchandise.
Cell Phonesbattlegroundblog.com

Benefits of Mobile Healthcare Apps

Scroll down to know about the most popular services that you are likely to see in a healthcare app and also unveil the top benefits of M-health apps in the healthcare industry. The outlook towards the healthcare industry has changed drastically in recent times. The increasing penchant for smartphones has...
Cell Phonespymnts.com

Mobile Banking App

The Mobile Banking App Playbook: Customization As A Key To Meeting Banking Customers’ Expectations, a PYMNTS and Entersekt collaboration, draws insights from a census-balanced survey of 2,581 United States consumers to identify why banking customers are dissatisfied with mobile app authentication measures. The Playbook examines what goes into creating more personalized mobile banking app authentication experiences and offers a roadmap to help financial institutions address these issues.
Cell PhonesInfoQ.com

Site Reliability Engineering for Native Mobile Apps

Native mobile app development poses a unique set of challenges. Often users experience the products and services provided by a business via mobile apps, so it’s crucial we have built the apps reliably. Site reliability engineering (SRE) methodologies and practices have helped distributed systems to grow and evolve services reliably....
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Petabytes of data are being left exposed online

Security researchers from CyberNews have discovered more than 29,000 unsecured databases worldwide that are exposing over 19 petabytes (19,000 TB) of data online. To conduct its latest investigation, the news outlet used a specialized search engine capable of scanning for open Hadoop, MongoDB and Elasticsearch databases. It's worth noting though that CyberNews didn't count any databases with default credentials enabled, so the number of unprotected databases online is actually significantly higher.
InternetPosted by
pymnts

Glovo Suffers Data Hack Of Users' Private Information

A group of hackers accessed private data for Glovo, a Spanish delivery app, Bloomberg reported. The hacking encompassed private login information for tens of millions of Glovo customers, drivers and employees, the report stated. The data breach was discovered by the cybersecurity firm Yarix, according to Bloomberg. The firm said...
Cell PhonesHouston Chronicle

New Kall8 Mobile App for Easier Account Management

SEATTLE (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. Kall8 announced the release of its new mobile app, now available on the Google Play Store and Apple Store, to help customers take their business phone services mobile with Kall8. Customers can now track calls, update call routing, send and receive text messages, and manage their business phone services within the Kall8 app.
Cell Phonesacm.org

60% of School Apps Are Sharing Kids' Data with 3rd Parties

A study by technology-focused nonprofit Me2B Alliance analyzed 73 "utility" apps for school districts and found that about 60% share some student data with third-party marketing companies. These apps are downloaded by students and parents to review school calendars or bus schedules, among other things. The data shared includes the...
Cell PhonesPosted by
WUSA9

ParkMobile cyber attack exposes user data

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A recent cyber breach may have put some basic personal information at risk for those who use the ParkMobile app. Earlier this spring, the popular wireless parking company announced a "third-party software" vulnerability led to the breach. The company's announcement did not include a firm number of...
Cell PhonesHouston Chronicle

Alice Raises $2 Million Seed Round to Offer a User-Friendly Mobile Application For DeFi

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 13, 2021. Alice, a mobile Decentralized Finance (DeFi) application, has announced a $2 million seed round fundraise led by Arrington Capital, Co-Founder and CEO of Terraform Labs Do Kwon, Mechanism Capital, and Accomplice Blockchain. Alice will build a front-end financial application deriving fast payments and offering access to high-yield from DeFi -- supplying it to mainstream users with a user-friendly interface.
EconomyCNET

Peloton users' private account data was left exposed

Peloton users' private data, including birthday, location, gender, weight and workout statistics, was exposed to the public due to a leaky application programming interface, TechCrunch reported Wednesday. The bug with the API, which is software that facilitates communication between applications, made Peloton users' info vulnerable to data-scraping attacks similar to those used against Facebook. Peloton said the bug has since been fixed.
TechnologyDark Reading

Firms Struggle to Secure Multicloud Misconfigurations

Half of companies had at least one case of having all ports open to the public, while more than a third had an exposed database. Companies continue to struggle to correctly configure their cloud infrastructure, with small and midsize businesses (SMBs) fixing only an average of 40% of misconfiguration issues and enterprises fixing 70% of such issues, according to a new report from cloud security firm Aqua Security.