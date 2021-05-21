The Dry Review: A Different Kind Of Noir
For most detective-driven mystery films, the pursuit of a killer provides enough intrigue and forward momentum to carry a picture from its opening scene to its closing credits. But in Robert Connolly's "The Dry," his new Aussie neo-noir starring Eric Bana, the case at hand feels beside the point. The film functions just fine as a procedural, but its well-worn framework as a detective story is repurposed to form the backbone of a smoldering exploration of guilt's traumatizing power. It's the sort of film where finally finding out the identity of the killer feels like an afterthought in the wake of the film's other considerable and haunting revelations.