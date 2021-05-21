'We Wanted To Tell Sweetwater's Story': Documentary 'Miss Snake Charmer' Chronicles An Unusual West Texas Pageant

Every year, the town of Sweetwater, Texas hosts the Miss Snake Charmer pageant, which is very much like hundreds of other small town high school scholarship pageants save for one very key distinction – all the hopeful Miss Snake Charmers must kill and skin a rattlesnake at the start of pageant week. Documentary director Rachael Waxler first heard about the contest while listening to a podcast, and knew she wanted to make a film about it. “It was a podcast, so there were no visuals,” she says. “And I just had to see these snake-slaying beauty queens in West Texas.”