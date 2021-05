Who doesn’t want another look at the Blue Bloods season 11 finale? With the two-hour event airing in a couple of days, we are eager to discuss it at just about every turn. For the sake of today’s article, we want to put a focus on Erin and Eddie, two characters who are often are pretty fun around each other. So what could they be doing this time around? No matter what it is, clearly it’s in some sort of official capacity. She, Erin, and Anthony are all in work attire in the photo above, which seems to be out in the field somewhere. More than likely, all three of them are collaborating on a case, though it remains to be seen what this exact case looks like.