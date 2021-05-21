Pennridge outlasts Unionville

Finally, some good fortunes … and against the Irish no less. Wahama snapped a 3-game losing skid on Wednesday night with a wire-to-wire 10-8 victory over host Charleston Catholic in a non-conference matchup. The White Falcons (5-7) led 2-0 after an inning of play as an Ethan Gray sacrifice fly and a Trey Ohlinger single resulted in RBIs, then the guests extended their lead out to 4-1 midway through the fifth. The Irish, however, countered with two scores to close the gap back down to a run, but WHS answered by sending 11 hitters to the plate in the top of the sixth — which resulted in six runs on seven hits and a pair of CCHS errors for a 10-3 cushion. The Irish scored a run in the sixth and tacked on four more scores in the home half of the seventh, but ultimately left the bases loaded with nobody out in the frame. Wahama outhit the hosts by a 14-8 overall margin and both teams committed three errors apiece. Bryce Zuspan picked up the win after allowing one run, three hits and a walk over four innings of work. Ethyn Barnitz paced WHS with three hits and three runs scored, while Gray, Ohlinger, Logan Roach, Aaron Henry and Zachary Fields each chipped in two safeties. Gray also led the guests with four RBIs. Armstrong led Charleston Catholic with two hits and Hufford knocked in a team-best two RBIs.