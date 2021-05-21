newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee County, WI

Attorneys: Rittenhouse trial in November could take 2 weeks

By Taylor Lumpkin
Posted by 
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EREMx_0a7Bk4ut00

Attorneys say the November trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois man accused of killing two people during a protest in Wisconsin last summer, could take up to two weeks.

Milwaukee County attorney Johnathan LaVoy weighed in on the latest details to come out of Friday morning's pre-trial hearing for Kyle Rittenhouse, whose murder trial is expected to begin in November. It was the first time Rittenhouse has stepped foot inside the Kenosha County Courthouse after having mainly virtual hearings due to the pandemic.

"This is a very complex case, one of the biggest cases we have in the state right now," said Lavoy, partner with Kim & LaVoy S.C.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45wcmV_0a7Bk4ut00

In a last-minute change made Friday, Rittenhouse added Madison attorney Corey Chirafisi to his defense team with lead defense attorney Mark Richards, a move that LaVoy says isn't uncommon.

"In a case of this magnitude, that is expected to last several weeks, with this number of witnesses and the complexity of issues, it would be very appropriate to have multiple attorneys on the defense side."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DaNBI_0a7Bk4ut00

During the hearing, the judge, prosecution and defense agreed on three pretrial deadlines before jury selection begins on Nov. 1. Any motions from either side must be filed by July 1, where the judge will then decide if certain evidence or statements will be admissible during the trial.

"It gives both parties notice so they know which pieces of evidence are going to be admitted and which ones are not," said LaVoy.

Meanwhile, both the jury questionnaire and the defense's expert witness list are expected to be submitted by Aug. 1 as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HDLek_0a7Bk4ut00

"It allows the judge to ensure that the testimony of the expert is relevant and appropriate, and not too prejudicial to either side. Questionnaires oftentimes ask people about their knowledge of the case, their backgrounds, some of their impressions about certain issues. It's so difficult to find an unbiased jury in a case of this magnitude because we know there's so been so much publicity," said LaVoy.

Another motion hearing and pretrial date have been set for Rittenhouse to appear back in court on Sept. 17, when the jury questionnaire is expected to be discussed.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

661
Followers
558
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha County, WI
Crime & Safety
Kenosha County, WI
Government
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
County
Milwaukee County, WI
County
Kenosha County, WI
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys#Murder#Court Hearing#November#Jury Selection#Kim Lavoy#Multiple Attorneys#Pretrial Date#S C#Questionnaires#Man#Report#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Kenosha, WIUrban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Alliance and Kenosha Leaders Demand DA Wiedenfeld Drop the Charges Against Clyde McLemore

[Kenosha, Wi] – Clyde McLemore is the founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in Lake County, Illinois. He was falsely charged on February 20th, 2021 by District Attorney Graveley with attempted battery to a law enforcement officer — a felony — and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. If convicted, McLemore could be imprisoned up to three years. This is clearly a targeted attack on another Black freedom fighter. These charges are distorting the truth and only serve to put a halt to the Black Liberation movement as we have seen so many times in the past. The Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression unconditionally stands with Clyde McLemore and against these unjust, racially motivated charges.
Milwaukee County, WIUrban Milwaukee

Sickle Cell Excuses Killings By Police?

A new report finds the deaths of Black people in police custody have often been explained by citing the sickle cell trait as a causal factor. The New York Times reviewed more than 6,000 page of reports on the deaths of Black people nationally over the last 25 years and found the genetic trait was cited in 47 police custody deaths, including three in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee bakery burglary: Suspect charged, likeness seen on cookies

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man faces charges for allegedly burglarizing a bakery on the city's south side. The charges come after the bakery digitized the face of the suspect captured by surveillance video – and put it on cookies the bakery then sold. 45-year-old Dominic Kolp is charged with burglary...
Urban Milwaukee

116 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 116 new COVID-19 cases Monday from 2,345 processed tests. The seven-day case total stands at 2,971, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 27,897, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is...
Kenosha County, WIKenosha News.com

County committee to hear Beth disciplinary appeal

Kenosha County’s Finance and Administration Committee will hear a disciplinary appeal from former Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bill Beth, who was demoted to sergeant this month. The committee is expected to conduct the hearing on three consecutive evenings from May 25 to 27, Corporation Counsel Joseph Cardamone said Thursday night. The...