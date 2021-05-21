newsbreak-logo
Motorsports

Parnelli Jones' Big Oly Bronco sells for $1.87M—a record price for a truck

By Andrew Newton
hagerty.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Mecum Indy this week, we were just about positive we’d see a world-record truck price. The only thing we weren’t sure of was exactly how high the bids would go. Well, the hammer has fallen and Parnelli Jones’s legendary Baja-winning “Big Oly” Bronco sold for $1.87M, including commission. This record surpasses the $1.21M paid for a Mercedes G63 AMG 6×6 two years ago by a huge margin, and for good reason. It all comes down to that one word we hear so often in this hobby—provenance.

