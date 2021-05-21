Parnelli Jones’ Big Oly Bronco sells for $1.87M—a record price for a truck

After years of false starts and rumors, Ford has finally reanimated its icon to battle The Icon. You're looking at the 2021 Ford Bronco and it's here to bring the fight to Jeep's Wrangler. You might not even need to comprehend any of the words on this page to figure out that the Blue Oval's engineers haven't shown up looking for second place. A quick scroll through our gallery will tell you a lot of what you need to know about this new 4x4. Regardless, I urge you to dig in -- there's a lot here to get excited about. Based on what I've seen during a secret up-close sneak preview, it's clear Ford understands you don't go looking for the king wearing a nice suit but carrying only a rusty pocket knife.