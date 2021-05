London (AFP) – Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk on Wednesday ruled himself out of the Netherlands squad for Euro 2020 in order to concentrate on being fit for next season. The centre-back, who has been out for seven months following a knee injury, told www.liverpoolfc.com: “With everything that is going on, I feel physically it is the right decision that I’ve decided not to go to the Euros and to go into my last phase of rehab during the off-season.”