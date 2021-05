Experts believe that the acquisition of COIN stock is more suitable for long-term investors as the shares may be volatile in the near term. Crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) has its mobile app on the top of the charts for the US Apple App Store. The Top Charts list on the Apple App Store shows that Coinbase’s mobile app became the most popular application across the US. With the top position, Coinbase overtook TikTok, YouTube, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Instagram and Robinhood. At press time, however, Robinhood has surpassed Coinbase to top the chart. Coinbase is currently ranked 2nd in the US, according to the Top Charts list on the Apple App Store.