The Blacklist season 8 episode 18 spoilers: Liz vs. The Protean
Season 8 episode 18 is going to airing on NBC tonight, and be prepare for one of the most dangerous Blacklisters yet. So who is the Protean? If you haven’t seen some of the official details for this episode as of yet, he is #36 on the Blacklist — he’s also a trained assassin who is likely after the Task Force, Liz, and everyone in between. Remember what happened at the end of this past episode. Townsend made it clear that he’s putting out new directives on everyone who is close to Megan Boone’s character.cartermatt.com