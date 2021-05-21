The Blacklist season 8 episode 18 spoilers: Liz vs. The Protean

As you prepare for Prodigal Son season 2 episode 13 on Fox next week, there are some things that you should know. First things first, it is the fact that this could be the series finale. Just yesterday, it was officially confirmed that Fox was canceling the show after two seasons. For now, we have to interpret “The Last Weekend” as the end of the road. There’s always a chance that a Prodigal Son season 3 could happen somewhere else, but it’s hard to bank on that. What’s going to be hard is in the event that there is some enormous cliffhanger at the end of the finale — that means there could be questions that we don’t have an answer to for a rather long time, if ever.