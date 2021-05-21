newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Blacklist season 8 episode 18 spoilers: Liz vs. The Protean

cartermatt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 8 episode 18 is going to airing on NBC tonight, and be prepare for one of the most dangerous Blacklisters yet. So who is the Protean? If you haven’t seen some of the official details for this episode as of yet, he is #36 on the Blacklist — he’s also a trained assassin who is likely after the Task Force, Liz, and everyone in between. Remember what happened at the end of this past episode. Townsend made it clear that he’s putting out new directives on everyone who is close to Megan Boone’s character.

cartermatt.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Boone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blacklist#Assassin#Blacklisters#The Task Force#Nbc Tonight#Jeopardy#Video Form#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
Related
TV SeriesETOnline.com

Chyler Leigh on 'Supergirl' Final Season and Getting Closure on 'Grey's Anatomy' (Exclusive)

Supergirl star Chyler Leigh steps behind the camera to direct Tuesday's episode of The CW superhero drama -- and it's not your typical hour of high-flying action. The conclusion of a two-part flashback arc set in 2009 Midvale, which turns back the dial to further explore the dynamics between Kara Danvers (Izabela Vidovic) and her sister, Alex (Olivia Nikkanen), in their younger years, picks up right where things left off. As young Kara experiences kryptonite for the first time, a young Cat Grant or "CJ" here (guest star Eliza Helm), may be the reason Supergirl never gets out of the Phantom Zone.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Equalizer episode 9 spoilers: The last before big finale

Next week on The Equalizer episode 9, we’re going to have a story that is very much important. It’s hard for it not to be given the timing! This is the penultimate episode of the season and after it airs, all we have to do is brace for the finale. Let’s just hope that “True Believer” sets the stage for that both in terms of physical and emotional stakes.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

When Calls the Heart season 8 finale spoilers: The love-triangle conclusion

Tonight on the Hallmark Channel you’re going to finally. When Calls the Heart season 8 finale, and we’ve got an even larger sense now of the intention. Speaking via TV Insider, star Erin Krakow notes that the conclusion to the love-triangle story will be “satisfying and romantic,” even if it’s not currently clear who Elizabeth will choose between Nathan and Lucas.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Magnum PI season 4 spoilers: Will Perdita Weeks return as Higgins?

Is Perdita Weeks coming back on Magnum PI season 4 as Juliet Higgins? After the season 3 finale, we understand the concern. Luckily, we have some more news today that should give you very little to worry about. In a new post on Twitter, the series’ official writers’ room confirmed that “absolutely” you are going to have a chance to see more of Higgins on the show. She will be back in Hawaii, so her Doctors Without Borders trip with Ethan is not going to be a permanent one.
TV SeriesNBC Video

The Blacklist

Red tries desperately to rescue an old friend at all costs while Liz and Townsend conduct an interrogation. Tags: the blacklist, season 8 episode 17, james spader, red reddington, Raymond Reddington, Megan Boone, Elizabeth Keen, Liz Keen, Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, amir arison, hisham tawfiq, laura sohn, task force, ressler, cooper, aram, dembe, the blacklist nbcthe blacklist, the blacklist nbc.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Prodigal Son season 2 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: Is this the end?

As you prepare for Prodigal Son season 2 episode 13 on Fox next week, there are some things that you should know. First things first, it is the fact that this could be the series finale. Just yesterday, it was officially confirmed that Fox was canceling the show after two seasons. For now, we have to interpret “The Last Weekend” as the end of the road. There’s always a chance that a Prodigal Son season 3 could happen somewhere else, but it’s hard to bank on that. What’s going to be hard is in the event that there is some enormous cliffhanger at the end of the finale — that means there could be questions that we don’t have an answer to for a rather long time, if ever.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Blacklist Reveals An Intense Confrontation Between Liz And Townsend In New Episode Clip

The Blacklist Season 8 has taken Liz to some dark places in her pursuit of revenge after the murder of her mother, and she may have even passed a point of no return in joining forces with none other than Townsend as part of her mission to take down Red. In the next episode, Liz and Townsend will again be working together, but not without an intense confrontation, as seen in the clip above. Liz had to know that working with Townsend would come at a cost!
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Dynasty season 4 episode 3 spoilers: ‘The Aftermath’ for Fallon, Liam

Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Dynasty season 4 episode 3? Let’s just say that the title here (“The Aftermath”) speaks a lot for itself. There’s a lot for the writers to take on in the aftermath of tonight’s episode — remember that the wedding was originally meant to be the season 3 finale! Because of this, the story is moving from here in a direction where there is so much to unravel, and then also so much to build up again.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 14 spoilers: Ethan Cutkosky returns

Next week on Law & Order: SVU season 22 episode 14, the show will be shifting away from crossover events. Instead, you are going to get a story that is nostalgic for a very different reason: The presence of Ethan Cutkosky. The Shameless alum has not appeared since “Born Psychopath” all the way back in 2013; now, he is back for another episode in “Post-Graduate Psychopath” that is focusing on Henry Mesner all over again.
TV & VideosInternational Business Times

'Welcome To Demon School! Iruma-Kun' Season 2, Episode 5 Live Stream Details, With Spoilers

Iruma, Clara, Asmodeus and the others have a good time. "Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun" Season 2, Episode 5 is airing Saturday. The Student Council has trained Suzuki Iruma's body and soul but it is time for him to move on and work on his ambition. Opera and Lord Sullivan are organizing a party to celebrate Iruma's arrival in "Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun" Season 2, Episode 5. The new episode is called "Invite Your Friends."
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch DC's Legends of Tomorrow Online: Season 6 Episode 2

On DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 6 Episode 2, Ava hoped her new friend's abilities would help lead them to locate the truth about the aliens on the timeline. Meanwhile, Sara continued to worry about whether her friends were truly searching for her. Elsewhere, the rest of the team tracked...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Manifest season 3 episode 10 spoilers: Is a game-changing reveal ahead?

Season 3 episode 10 could be the one that changes everything — at least if the latest promo is to be believed. If you look below, you can see Saanvi proclaim that she is on the cusp of something that could blow the Flight 828 mystery wide open. Could this be an earth-shattering reveal like no other? Well, it does look like something is rattling the ground a little bit! We’ll just have to wait and see what that is.
TV Showscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette spoilers: See Katie Thurston on her first night!

Is going to be premiering on ABC in just under a month — are you excited for Katie Thurston’s journey to begin? There will be romance, surprises, and of course drama — what else would you possibly expect?. Unfortunately, the show has yet to unveil a full trailer featuring actual...
Chicago, ILPosted by
FanSided

Chicago PD Season 8, Episode 15 spoilers: Intelligence searches for Miller’s son

Voight and Intelligence have an important case to work on during Chicago PD Season 8, Episode 15. Samantha Miller’s son has been taken. When Samantha Miller came in as deputy superintendent, she had an agenda. It was all about police reform. For the most part, she has stuck to that without necessarily taking police off the streets. It’s about changing the way things are done.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Flash season 7 spoilers: First photo of Jordan Fisher as Bart Allen!

Down the road on The Flash season 7, you’re going to have a chance to see something very-much fun in the debut of Bart Allen. With that being said, it’s not going to be the same exact version of the character a.k.a. Impulse that you’ve seen in the comics. In the source material, he is the grandson of Barry and Iris. Here, he is simply their son.
TV SeriesInternational Business Times

'How Not To Summon A Demon Lord Omega' Season 2, Episode 6: Live Stream Details [Spoilers]

Rem, Shera and Lumachina fight alongside Diablo against the Demon Lord. "How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega" Season 2, Episode 6 will air Thursday. The Demon Lord's army is advancing toward Zircon Tower City in "How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega" Season 2, Episode 6. Diablo needs to rush and save the city. The upcoming episode is titled "Demon Lord Army."