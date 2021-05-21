UNC women’s basketball announces assistant coaching staff hires

Time to lace up those shoes and get a ball ready, because the University of Northern Colorado is preparing to hold its annual summer basketball camps. “We’re really excited to offer a couple of different basketball camp options for the local community in June,” UNC men’s basketball coach Steve Smiley said in a statement. “After last summer when camps were basically shut down everywhere, I know our staff and our players can’t wait to get back on the court and work with the young players in our community.”