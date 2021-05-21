UNC women’s basketball announces assistant coaching staff hires
Northern Colorado women’s basketball will have a new associate head coach and assistant coach, the university announced on Friday. Camille Perkins will join newly-hired coach Kristen Mattio on the bench for UNC. Perkins worked alongside Mattio for the past seven years at West Texas A&M. Geoff Golden, formerly of Big Sky opponent Montana State, will also join the staff as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.www.fortmorgantimes.com