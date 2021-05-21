Suspected serial burglar wreaks havoc on local businesses

On May 10, at approximately 3:15 a.m. Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Officers were dispatched to a report of an Arson Fire at Stefano’s Pizzeria located at 1310 3rd Street Promenade. Per the comments of the call, a male was observed by the reporting party, setting an umbrella on fire while up against the railing of the restaurant. Upon arrival, SMPD officers noticed the umbrella actively burning. They used a fire extinguisher to quickly extinguish the fire. The reporting party pointed to and identified Dotan Davis, a 50-year-old male white, as the person who set the fire. As officers detained Davis, they noticed he had a lighter torch in his hand. Davis was placed under arrest and subsequently booked for 451(d) PC – Arson. Anyone with any information related to this incident or any other similar incidents involving this individual is encouraged to contact Detective David Chabot with the Criminal Investigations Division at (310) 458-2201 ext. 6679 or Police Dispatch at 310-458-8491.