newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Monica, CA

Suspected serial burglar wreaks havoc on local businesses

By Clara Harter
Santa Monica Daily Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLaptops taken, wallets gone, a beloved wedding ring lost forever, just as local businesses are getting back on their feet they have fallen prey to a string of burglaries connected to one suspected perpetrator. Police officials said the suspect is a black male in his 20s with a thin build,...

www.smdp.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Santa Monica, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Business
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Hours#Serial#Organized Crime#Burglary#Suspicious Activity#Police Officials#Apple Wallet#Street Parking#Smpd#Dagwoods Pizza#Great Labels#The Fairmont Hotel#Apple Watch#Cha Spa#Suspect#Burglaries#Prey#Keys#Trespassing#Wallets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fraud Crimes
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Property Crimes
Related
Los Angeles County, CApalisadesnews.com

Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection to Palisades Fire

LAFD announce arrest of male suspect Monday morning. The LAFD has announced the arrest of an arson suspect in connection to the Palisades Fire, which has burned over 1,000 acres and remains at zero percent containment. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the fire was first reported Friday...
Acton, CAmynewsla.com

Authorities Search for 25-Year-Old Man Who Walked Away From Rehab Facility

Authorities put out a call Monday for the public’s help to locate a 25-year-old inmate who walked away from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility in Acton. Authorities at Acton Conservation Camp #11 discovered during an inmate count at about 9 p.m. Sunday that Erick Mendiola was missing,...
Los Angeles, CAmynewsla.com

Battle to Stop Pacific Palisades Fire Continuing; Suspect Arrested

An arson suspect was in custody Monday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire that has been burning in Pacific Palisades since Friday night, authorities announced. Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators and Los Angeles police had detained two people in connection with the fire, and one was questioned and released Saturday night. The other person was interviewed on Sunday and was then arrested, LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas said at Monday morning briefing on the blaze.
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
Santa Clarita, CASanta Clarita Radio

Two Hospitalized After Vehicle Collides With Wall In Santa Clarita Parking Lot

Two individuals were sent to the hospital Monday after their vehicle collided with a wall in a Santa Clarita parking lot. Around 12:25 p.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a traffic collision in a parking lot of a business on Avenue Crocker near Avenue Hall in the Valencia Industrial Center, said Franklin Lopez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Monica, CACanyon News

Man Dies By Suicide In Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA—On May 13, a man in Santa Monica jumped off an overpass on I-10, to commit suicide. He was pronounced dead at the scene when police and the fire department arrived. The man’s name has not been released to the public. In a press release by the Santa Monica...
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Crime Watch

On May 10, at approximately 3:15 a.m. Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) Officers were dispatched to a report of an Arson Fire at Stefano’s Pizzeria located at 1310 3rd Street Promenade. Per the comments of the call, a male was observed by the reporting party, setting an umbrella on fire while up against the railing of the restaurant. Upon arrival, SMPD officers noticed the umbrella actively burning. They used a fire extinguisher to quickly extinguish the fire. The reporting party pointed to and identified Dotan Davis, a 50-year-old male white, as the person who set the fire. As officers detained Davis, they noticed he had a lighter torch in his hand. Davis was placed under arrest and subsequently booked for 451(d) PC – Arson. Anyone with any information related to this incident or any other similar incidents involving this individual is encouraged to contact Detective David Chabot with the Criminal Investigations Division at (310) 458-2201 ext. 6679 or Police Dispatch at 310-458-8491.
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Mirror

Suspect Sought in Attack on Elderly Asian Man on Third Street Promenade

Santa Monica police looking for suspect in May 1 Third Street Promenade battery. Santa Monica police are searching for a suspect wanted for a possible racially-motivated attack on an elderly Asian man shopping on the Third Street Promenade. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on Saturday, May 1,...
Santa Monica, CACanyon News

Dotan Davis Arrested For Arson

SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department reported on Monday, May 10, that officers were dispatched after receiving a report of an arson fire at Stefano’s Pizzeria at 1310 3rd Street Promenade at 3:15 a.m. Per the comments of the call, a male was seen by the reporting party, setting an umbrella on fire while up against the railing of the restaurant.
Santa Monica, CASanta Monica Daily Press

Suicide temporarily closes I-10 freeway

A section of the westbound I-10 Freeway was closed Thursday while police investigated a suicide. Officers were called to the scene at about 2 p.m. for what witnesses described as a man jumping onto the freeway. Witnesses saw a man at the overpass hugging the guardrail. The victim then jumped over onto the westbound lanes, striking a vehicle as he landed.
Santa Monica, CAculvercityobserver.com

Local Briefs

5/2: Santa Monica Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Bay Street to investigate an assault with a gun. When officers arrived on scene at 1:30 AM, they met with two women standing outside a liquor store. They that Blake Josephs Sheets, 21, accompanied by four other males, approached and attempted to speak to them about their vehicle. The victims refused the man's advance and asked to be left alone, police said.