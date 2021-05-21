newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Rutgers shows more depth heading into Schiano’s 2nd season

By TOM CANAVAN
dailyjournal.net
 1 day ago

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rutgers is going to have a lot more depth on its roster when Greg Schiano starts his second season back in charge of the Scarlet Knights’ football program. Part of the increase has to do with some players returning for an extra season after the NCAA decided...

www.dailyjournal.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rutgers Football#Ncaa Football#Quarterback#The Scarlet Knights#The Scarlet White Spring#The Scartlet Knights#Ap#Shi#The Game#Piscataway#Sophomore Cole Snyder#One On One Matchups#Plays#Running#Game Plan#Freshman Evan Simon#Freshman Victor Konopka#Ankle Surgery#N J
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Rutgers University
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsScarlet Nation

Rutgers Football news and notes -- Spring Ball Week 4

The Rutgers football team is set for spring practice No. 10 on Tuesday as the Scarlet Knights inch closer to the Scarlet-White game next Thursday. This week's notebook features some insight on the quarterbacks, special teams, how the team has powered through practice in the midst of finals and the like, and more.
College Sportsonthebanks.com

Greg Schiano reinstates Rutgers Football Spring Awards

A spring tradition is returning to Rutgers football. On Monday’s media call with head coach Greg Schiano, he confirmed that the annual spring awards that were discontinued in 2016 by former coach Chris Ash have been reinstated. “We are going to have the spring awards. I always thought that was...
College SportsR Scarlet Knights

Spring Practice Press Conference: Greg Schiano - 5/10/21

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - Head coach Greg Schiano met with the media to discuss what he has seen from the team heading into the fourth week of spring practice, the progress of the program's younger players and more. The "Inside Rutgers Athletics Podcast" is presented by RWJBarnabas Health. Rutgers football will...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Greg Schiano: This will be a huge week for us

Rutgers is closing in on the final week of spring practice as four more sessions remain for next week’s spring game. Earlier today, head coach Greg Schiano spoke a bit about his team during his weekly press conference. Here is a full look at what he had to say. Sign...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Noah Vedral updates status, talks spring practice

Quarterback Noah Vedral is almost through his first spring practice at Rutgers after transferring from Nebraska. But the spring started off with the additional onus of getting 100% healthy. Vedral suffered an ankle injury in the second-to-last game of the 2020 season and that lingered through the offseason and into the spring. Earlier today, Vedral talked about how he is faring almost a week away from the spring game.
College Sportsnunesmagician.com

Syracuse football 2021 opponent preview: Rutgers Scarlet Knights

We’re still months out from the start of the 2021 Syracuse Orange football season. And even if we’ve yet to even see a depth chart for this year’s team, there’s still plenty to talk about in the lead-up to kickoff. Last week, we kicked off our very early opponent preview series with a look at Ohio. This time around, we move on to Syracuse’s week two opponent for the home opener:
NFLSlate

The Jaguars’ Tim Tebow Signing Puts Urban Meyer’s Worst Habit on Full Display

The story of Tim Tebow signing a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and trying to make the team as a tight end is, for the most part, not really about Tim Tebow. Like everything he does, it provokes a strong reaction from people who love him and people who don’t, whether because they think he’s corny or they resent the fantasy camp sports life he’s been living since he flamed out as an NFL quarterback and then, in 2016, became a New York Mets minor leaguer, with plenty of high-profile television jobs mixed in as his moonlight gigs. That Tebow thinks he can try playing a new position and make an NFL roster at 34 years old (the age he turns in August) is either inspiring or silly. Fifteen years after Tebow arrived at the University of Florida and became a public figure, and 11 after his NFL Draft year, we’ve all had ample time to choose sides.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Greg Schiano updates injury progress with QB Noah Vedral

The Rutgers football quarterback room is quite interesting, especially after the depth took a bit of a hit with the transfer of Art Sitkowski to Illinois. Last year’s starter Noah Vedral was a spark to the position in offensive Sean Gleeson’s offense but an ankle injury last year lingered throughout the spring.
FootballPosted by
247Sports

Monday Notebook: Spring standouts and a camp season nearing

Rutgers has some time left on the practice field before spring football concludes next Thursday with the spring game. Tomorrow marks practice No.11 of the spring and earlier today head coach Greg Schiano addressed the media during his weekly press conference. Camp season approaching. The end of the dead period...
College Sports247Sports

Where Rutgers QB position stands after two weeks of spring practice

Rutgers is now six sessions into spring practice, which includes eight more practices and the spring game on Thursday, May 20th. The Scarlet Knights entered spring ball with Noah Vedral as the starting quarterback. He did not begin at 100 percent as he is still healing up from an ankle injury suffered at the tail end of last season. That has presented more of an opportunity for third-year sophomore Cole Snyder and redshirt freshman Evan Simon, along with fourth-year junior Johnny Langan. On Monday, head coach Greg Schiano assessed the quarterback play.
College SportsNJ.com

Rutgers announces football’s 1st spring awards in 6 years

For the first time in six years, Rutgers football handed out its spring awards. A tradition established in the 1980s and paused during Chris Ash’s tumultuous four-year tenure as head coach have returned in the first spring of head coach Greg Schiano’s second stint in Piscataway. The three awards that...
NFLonthebanks.com

Observations from the Rutgers Football spring game

The Rutgers Spring Football game has come and gone. I only watched the “game” one time so far and came away with the following thoughts. 1. Cole Snyder and Evan Simon commanded the offense. With the tempo to dictate the action, they ended up in play calls where especially on first down there were quick throws to be had for five or six yards. They gladly took the yardage. Big Ten defenses will not be in as vanilla coverages as we saw in the spring game, but you can see that the building blocks for competent, moving the chain offense were there. Johnny Langan’s role in the offense remains important, though if starter Noah Vedral is out for an extended period, the true backup will probably be Snyder or Simon.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Rutgers Football: Jacob Allen commitment is massive for Scarlet Knights

Greg Schiano is doing an incredible job at Rutgers football and has landed the Scarlet Knights a second top-100 recruit in 2022 in Jacob Allen. It seems like Greg Schiano was made to be the head coach of Rutgers football. He did a great job in his first stint, and even before his second season has started, he’s making waves in Piscataway again.