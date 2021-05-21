How Do Post-COVID Care Clinics Help Long COVID Patients?

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP), the largest kidney patient organization in the USA, and the Argentina-based Asociacion Solidaria de Insuficientes Renales, (ASIR), today announced a formal partnership agreement designed to accelerate the growing worldwide consortium of kidney patient consumers and patient networks aligned to accelerate greater innovations and better health outcomes in kidney care. Both AAKP and ASIR are committed to driving medical innovation through more widespread utilization of kidney patient insight data and patient networks across the global kidney care ecosystem of researchers, clinical trial experts, innovators, companies, and government leaders. Kidney diseases impact over 850 million people worldwide and those living with chronic kidney disease, kidney failure, and organ transplants, as well as underlying chronic medical conditions often associated with kidney disease such as hypertension, diabetes, and heart disease, are among those at highest risk for COVID-19 infection and death.