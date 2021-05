Three hundred people bought tickets for the sold-out Portage Wine Walk, which raised funds for the Portage Chamber of Commerce and brought largely unmasked crowds to the 16 participating local businesses Friday despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Brad Conrad, marketing director for the Chamber, said participants were "encouraged" but not required to wear masks when not eating or drinking inside a business. Executive Director Marianne Hanson said she was excited about the Wine Walk. "It gets people into all of our shops and our stores, our businesses. They can showcase what they have to people in the community and people who are coming from other communities," Hanson said.