Michael Jordan's Daughter Shows Her Ginger Braids in a Heart-Print Hoodie in a Photo

Jasmine Jordan stuns in an Instagram post while dawning ginger braids and a lovely grey hoodie. She also gathered positive reactions from fans. Basketball legend, Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine took to Instagram to show fans her new ginger braids on Wednesday. In the photo, she is seen wearing a lovely grey hoodie with a heart print.

Related
NBANBC Connecticut

Traits That Help You Win at Anything, According Michael Jordan's Trainer

After earning his degrees in exercise science and kinesiology from the University of Illinois-Chicago, personal trainer Tim Grover scored then Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan as his first pro client in 1989. Grover says he wrote a letter to every Bulls player at the time, but Jordan was the only...
NBAdigg.com

Michael Jordan's Longtime Trainer Shares The Secrets To Winning Every Time

Tim Grover, Michael Jordan's longtime personal trainer, has written a booked called "Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness." Here're his principles for victory. After graduating from college, Grover reached out to every Chicago Bulls player to propose working together. He received only one response: from MJ. The two began a working relationship in 1989, and Grover's been by Jordan's side through his most successful years on the basketball court. "He gave me 30 days. Thirty days turned into 15 years," Grover wrote in an Instagram caption in 2015. In his new book "Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness," Grover shares his rules for winning.
NBAJanesville Gazette

‘Saturday Night Live’ parodies Michael Jordan’s cutthroat competitiveness from that ‘Last Dance’ quarters game with his bodyguard

Remember the scene in ESPN’s “The Last Dance” when Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan lost a game tossing quarters against a wall to bodyguard John Michael Wozniak, who celebrated with a Jordan-esque shrug?. “Saturday Night Live” and guest host Keegan Michael-Key certainly did. Roughly a year removed from the final...
NBAHighsnobiety

Michael Jordan's North Carolina Jersey Most Expensive Ever

This past Saturday, one of Michael Jordan’s game-worn jerseys from his days at the University of North Carolina smashed previous sale records, fetching $1.38 million through Heritage Auctions. The auction prices for game-worn Jordan gear have been reaching record levels in the wake of ESPN's The Last Dance, though the...
NBA959theriver.com

Michael Jordan’s Final Texts With Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan has given some insight into what he and Kobe Bryant last chatted about before Kobe died. In the texts, Kobe praised Jordan on his tequila and then asked about his family and how he was doing. He also said that he sent a text to Kobe that said,...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Vanessa Bryant Delivers Incredibly Moving Hall of Fame Speech For Kobe

It has been 15 months since Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant & the seven others died in a helicopter crash, but his Hall of Fame enshrinement was no less emotional. Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the Los Angeles Lakers legend, accepted the honor on behalf of her late husband on Saturday, one year later than planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She was escorted by Michael Jordan, but the moment was firmly her's as she again eulogized a man whose death remains surreal.
NBAPosted by
K92.3

Michael Jordan Will Appear in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Could you possibly have a Space Jam film without the originator of space-related jamming? Thankfully, we will not have to find out. Obviously, Michael Jordan is not the protagonist of Space Jam: A New Legacy. That honor goes to current NBA star LeBron James. But everyone and their grandmother (or is that Bugs Bunny in disguise as your grandmother? Tough to say!) is wondering whether Jordan will show up in the film. Although the plot of A New Legacy is a little different than the first film — this time, LeBron is sucked inside a highly advanced computer world called the “Serververse” and has to recruit a team of basketball players to help him — it’s not impossible to imagine that, like, at the end of the movie Michael Jordan shows up to come off the bench and help the new Tune Squad win the day. You can practically hear the audience bursting into applause when he jogs out onto the court.
NBAchatsports.com

Lakers News: Michael Jordan Not Nervous To Show Emotion When Inducting Kobe Bryant Into Hall Of Fame

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, National Basketball Association, Shams Charania, To Show. The time has finally come for Kobe Bryant to enter the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with the ceremony set to take place this Saturday. Of course, it was only right that Michael Jordan would be tasked with giving the bittersweet induction speech.
NBAComplex

Tim Grover Talks MJ Stories, New Book, and More

If you love basketball stories and anecdotes, you should probably be paying attention to Tim Grover. The legendary trainer has worked with Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant. That’s enough of a flex to last a lifetime, but Grover wants to pass on the knowledge he’s gained throughout his career and help others reach the top of the mountain, no matter what they do. In his new book, W1nning, Grover details the lessons he’s learned from some of the greatest athletes of all-time and explains how you can use those tools to win in life.
NBAPosted by
Best Life

See Michael Jordan's Three Oldest Kids All Grown Up

When Michael Jordan was at the height of his career in the 1990s, he had young children waiting for him at home after his many games and six championship wins with the Chicago Bulls. And now, all these years later, all three of Michael Jordan's kids from his first marriage are well into adulthood. Kind of hard to believe, right?
NBACollider

'SNL' Spoofs 'The Last Dance' and Michael Jordan's Competitive Spirit

Saturday Night Live took on the documentary The Last Dance. The popular documentary took the internet by storm last year and was about Michael Jordan’s career with the Chicago Bulls and beyond. You may have seen the memes, mainly Jordan sitting in a chair with a glass of scotch beside him as he’s talking on an iPad and saying things like “...and I took that personally.”
Theater & DancePopculture

'SNL' Crafts Perfect Copy of Michael Jordan Quarters Game in Extended 'The Last Dance' Look

Saturday Night Live took aim at The Last Dance in its latest episode. Hosted by actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, SNL featured a sketch in which Peele played Michael Jordan in what presented as a deleted series in The Last Dance, which aired on ESPN last year. The sketch shows an extended version of the famous scene from the docuseries in which Jordan loses a game of quarters to a United Center security guard, who celebrates the win with Jordan's infamous shrug.