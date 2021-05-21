Who Killed Sara? season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Well, it sounded like a good idea at least. A Victorian-era story about a group of street kids that were working with Sherlock Holmes and Watson to solve crimes did sound like it might have had some promise, but with a B grade it apparently didn’t pass muster and, as a result, has been canceled. It would be great to say that this is a new development over at Netflix, but as great as the streaming network is, the reputation it’s gained by canceling various shows after one or two seasons hasn’t been the best. The problem with some shows is that people aren’t always willing to take the risk of investing in them emotionally, but sadly this habit of canceling shows is one of the biggest reasons, which means that a vicious cycle has been created when it comes to trying to push new ideas to the fans. No one wants to get too attached to a show that might end up being canceled after the first season, and therefore some folks, obviously more than a few, might avoid the show altogether and not even bother giving it a chance. That might sound like a bit of a stretch since it could be that the show doesn’t always come off as great as the trailers make it look, but the idea that people simply aren’t into the story is valid, but it’s a lesser explanation since some people do enjoy surfing Netflix to find something that they can watch and be entertained by, and this usually does mean that they’re willing to at least try getting into one show or another to see if it will fit with what they enjoy. It might help if Netflix adopted the idea of releasing one episode at a time like several other streaming sites, as the opportunity to binge-watch is sometimes more of a negative than a positive.