Report ranks Illinois near bottom of nation on taxes

Illinois finished 25th in a new study by the WalletHub website on whether residents of the 50 states are getting the most bang for the buck for their tax dollars. The analysis, which noted that the taxpayer return on investment (ROI) is not uniform across the country, assigned each state a rank for total taxes paid per capita and an overall government services rank. From that information, WalletHub ranked each state on how efficient it was in spending state taxpayer revenue.