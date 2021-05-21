newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Apple TV+’s ‘1971’ Looks at a Revolutionary Year in Music

By Gary Graff
Posted by 
101.9 The Rock
101.9 The Rock
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Calling any one year the most important in music history is a daring endeavor. But the creative team behind Apple TV+'s 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, an eight-episode documentary series debuting today, is confident it has the goods to support that claim. "It's subjective, but I think by...

1019therock.com
101.9 The Rock

101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle, ME
989
Followers
4K+
Post
241K+
Views
ABOUT

The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bowie
Person
Carole King
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
John Lennon
Person
Joni Mitchell
Person
Elton John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Music#Music History#Music Supervisor#Tv Series#Ucr#The Family Stone#There#Black Power#Electric Warrior#Documentary Series#Absolute Classics#Producer#Book#Today#Jaw Dropping Footage#Material#Changed#Sly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Country
Vietnam
Related
Musicveermag.com

PREVIEW: Reliving the Music of Aretha & Whitney

When the world lost its Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, on August 16, 2018, it felt, for many, like losing a beloved family member. The massive outpouring of tributes—many from fellow music artists, and fans who grew up on the Detroit legend, amplified her impact on global music culture. And to this day—that extremely long-running, televised home-going service, which honored her through music, a controversial eulogy, and various tributes and respect paid by the likes of former American Presidents, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, legendary music artists like Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder, and so many other notable and varied famous people, remains one of the most sincere and striking displays of the black church tradition, that I’ve ever seen on TV. It was fitting, to me, that even in death, the Queen of Soul knew how to make a diva’s exit.
MusicCult of Mac

Was 1971 the best year for music? Apple TV+ trailer argues so

Apple offers a compelling sneak peek at its upcoming 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything documentary series in a new trailer. Set to debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, May 21, the documentary argues 1971 — a.k.a. 50 years ago — was a crucial juncture for music and society.
TV & Videostheplaylist.net

‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’ Trailer: Asif Kapadia’s Docuseries Looks At The Year Music Exploded

Art of any kind is often a product of its era. And for music in 1971, that is most definitely true, as artists were responding to the political and social movements of the time, resulting in iconic songs and performances that defined a generation. It is such an interesting and important year in the history of music that it has spawned a new docuseries on Apple TV+, aptly titled “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything.”
TV & Videosloopinsight.com

Apple TV+ posts trailer for “1971”

In a tumultuous era, 1971 would be a year of musical innovation and rebirth. Fueled by the political and cultural upheaval of the time, fresh talent exploded onto the scene, stars reached new heights, and boundaries expanded like never before. Watch 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything, coming to Apple TV+ on May 21.
MusicPatriot Ledger

Turn up the volume: Apple TV's music documentary '1971' is a blast from the past

It’s a bit of the ol’ chicken and the egg when looking back at 1971, a year in which music and politics became symbiotic in changing Western society, as most would argue, for the better. But who started it: The advocates for everything from ending the war in Vietnam to championing equal rights for women, gays and impoverished people around the globe; or was it the burst of singer-songwriters who impassionedly called universal attention to the world's many ills? It’s not a copout to say it was a bit of both, as revealed in the outstanding, eight-part documentary “1971: The Year that Music Changed Everything.”
San Francisco, CASFGate

'1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything' Filmmakers on Revisiting Rock and Soul's Arguably Greatest Year

Was 1971 the best single year for recorded popular music, ever? Or merely the year in which it reached peak cultural significance? Maybe, just maybe, the answer could be: both. You’ll certainly be hard-pressed to come up with a better argument for another annum after watching all eight episodes of “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything,” which just premiered on Apple TV Plus.
TV & Videosheyuguys.com

Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees and James Rogan on new Apple TV doc 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

From the filmmakers behind Senna & Amy comes a new series documenting the powerful and politically charged music of 1971, and the impact it had on society at the time. To mark its release – on Apple TV+ this Friday – we had the pleasure in speaking to the talented minds behind the project; producers Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees and director James Rogan.
MusicPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Watch Duran Duran’s New Video, ‘Invisible’

Duran Duran have released a video for "Invisible," the first single from their upcoming album, Future Past. The LP, the band's 15th, will arrive on Oct. 22. The new video was created by artificial intelligence called Huxley and "features a simulated 360 Reality Audio Experience where fans can immerse themselves in the music with any pair of headphones," according to a press release.
TV & VideosJanesville Gazette

bc-ebert adv-1 05-21

"1971: THE YEAR THAT MUSIC CHANGED EVERYTHING" Three and a half stars. An eight-episode documentary series available Friday on Apple TV+. Any list of the greatest protest and social commentary songs would have to include the following:. -- "Imagine" by John Lennon. -- "Ohio" by Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.
MusicBoston Herald

Doc team tunes in to ‘1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything’

A monumental look back at a landmark year, the eight-part Apple TV+ series “1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything” has an enviable Hit Parade of now-classic songs and performances atop its historical primer. “1971” is from the Oscar-, BAFTA- and Grammy-winning team of Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Reese, who...
Musicthisisdig.com

Best Albums Of 1971: The 10 Most Influential Records Of The Year

In rock’n’roll terms, 1971 doesn’t have the cultural cachet of, say, 1967’s Summer Of Love or 1977’s Year Zero – the latter a period in which punk blazed a trail through both music and society. However, as Apple TV+’s eight-part docuseries 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything reveals, it was still a pivotal year for popular music – as the best albums of 1971 prove.
MusicEW.com

Joni Mitchell says making more personal music 'scared' male singer-songwriters

Joni Mitchell got personal in a rare interview about how the evolution of her music made her male counterparts feel. "My early work is kind of fantasy, which is why I sort of rejected it," she said at the Clive Davis' Grammy party on Saturday according to Rolling Stone. "I started scraping my own soul more and more and got more humanity in it."
MusicShowbiz411

Joni Mitchell Says “Both Sides Now” Was Inspired by Reading Saul Bellow’s “Henderson the Rain King” on A Plane

Joni Mitchell told Clive Davis tonight during his amazing Zoom gala for the Grammy Museum how she wrote her biggest hit, “Both Sides Now.”. First of all, this interview was a coup because Joni hasn’t given an interview since her brain aneurysm several years ago. I am happy to report that she looked resplendent, and spoke perfectly with no ill effects from her illness. She has made a remarkable comeback.
Celebrities247wallst.com

Little-Known Fascinating Facts About the Beatles

John Lennon viewed the death of Beatles’ longtime manager Brian Epstein as the beginning of the breakup of the band. The Beatles nearly reunited once following their 1970 dissolution, when Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr played “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” at Eric Clapton’s wedding in 1979. John Lennon, however, was absent from the event.
MusicPosted by
96.1 The Eagle

How ’70s U.K. Music Icons Inspired Duran Duran: Book Excerpt

Duran Duran's second album, Rio, cemented the Birmingham band's status as '80s pop superstars. Released on May 10, 1982, the LP spawned global hits such as "Hungry Like the Wolf" and the title track. Rio's music reflected the inventive ways the members of Duran Duran incorporated their influences. Although Roxy...
MusicEsquire

Eight Defining Live Moments From Bob Dylan's Career

When I was 12 years old, my mother took me—at my insistence—to my first Bob Dylan concert. When my son was around the same age, I took him—again, at my insistence—to his first. Over more than forty years, I’ve seen a hundred Dylan shows, give or take. I’ve seen performances...