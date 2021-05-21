After battle, hedge fund wins Tribune Publishing newspaper chain

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations. Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here. The Wall Street Journal TikTok Parent’s Founder Is Latest China Tech Boss to Step Down Amid Government Crackdown — ByteDance’s Zhang Yiming hands the reins to co-founder, saying he wants to focus on innovation.To Cap Emissions by 2030, China Must Rein In Steel — As steel tends to follow housing demand, Beijing has to find a better way to shift the economy away from housing and construction.China’s Mars Rover Images Were Delayed for Days. Here’s Why [Video] — China’s space agency took four days to release images from Mars after its Zhurong rover landed. Here’s why the wait was longer than for NASA's Perseverance rover, whose first.