After battle, hedge fund wins Tribune Publishing newspaper chain

By Rob Lever
techxplore.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA hedge fund won approval Friday after a bitter campaign to acquire Tribune Publishing and create the second-largest US newspaper chain, raising fears of deeper newsroom cuts in the troubled sector. Tribune shareholders approved the deal to sell the group to Alden Global Capital, rejecting pleas from unions and media...

