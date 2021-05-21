Libraries offer virtual paper airplane program
John Collins, aka The Paper Airplane Guy, will amaze and inspire audiences at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. He will use paper airplanes to demonstrate aerodynamic principles and teach participants to make their own paper airplanes. Collins is the Guinness World Record holder for the farthest indoor paper airplane flight, and his showmanship has earned several TV appearances and more than 21 million views for his appearance in a WIRED video.www.wiscnews.com