Libraries offer virtual paper airplane program

It isn’t uncommon to set New Year’s Resolutions or goals, but do you find yourself having moments of reinvention throughout other parts of the year as well? Some people may reflect on their lives around their birthdays, but it also may be popular to feel the tug of inspiration with all the new beginnings of spring. When crossing the Marsh here in Dodge County, we see signs of new life in full view with baby geese and ducks and the growing population of returning cranes and pelicans. Our parks and green spaces are exploding with the soft flowering buds of lilacs, crabapple and dogwood blossoms. Even the sun gives us a little extra daylight to try and stir up activity, which our local farmers are taking full advantage of to get this season’s crops planted.