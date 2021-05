Ding, dong, the IPO is dead? Although sung more often as a funeral dirge than a celebratory ditty, this refrain has echoed often over the past twenty years. But last year, something was different: U.S. exchanges experienced the largest increase in public listings since the late 1990s. While the hot stock market undoubtedly played a role in the uptick, alternatives to traditional initial public offerings (IPOs) have been making it easier for companies to take the plunge. As NYSE President Stacey Cunningham put it, for public listings, “[t]here’s been more innovation in the last two years than in the last two decades.”