newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Nuggets roar into playoffs after losing star Jamal Murray

By ORDER REPRINT
Sacramento Bee
 1 day ago

Michael Porter Jr.'s breakout season lightened the load for Nikola Jokic during his MVP-worthy season and soothed the sting of Jamal Murray's season-ending knee injury. So, Facundo Campazzo only meant to dish out some praise to his Denver teammate when asked about him recently. “He's a terrible ... terrible?" the...

www.sacbee.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Facundo Campazzo
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Terry Stotts
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Austin Rivers
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Star#Mvp#Argentinian#Golden State#Monte Morris#The Trail Blazers#Coach Michael Malone#Denver#Denver#Toronto
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Related
NBAkduz.com

Wolves get a new owner, lose to Nuggets

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor has reached agreement on his $1.5 billion sale of the club. He is selling to e-commerce mogul Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The news was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the negotiation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because league approval was still pending. Taylor previously said the deal was contingent on Lore and Rodriguez keeping the team in Minnesota. Lore and Rodriguez are 50-50 partners. They tried to buy the New York Mets last year but were beaten out for the Major League Baseball club by hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Western Notes: Ayton, Warriors, Suns, Bridges, Murray

Suns star Chris Paul praised third-year center Deandre Ayton for changing his game and adapting to a new role with the team, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic tweets. Despite a decrease in his overall numbers, Ayton has improved his activity on both ends of the court, serving as a valuable screen-setter and rebounder for the top-ranked team in the league.
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Blazers Flash Peak Form Against Celtics For Fourth-Straight Win

Notes, analysis, observations, clips and more from the Trail Blazers 129-119 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday at TD Garden. This was the best Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Norman Powell have played together all season, and it's not particularly close. The 82 combined points on stellar efficiency pretty much speaks for itself, but each of the Blazers' three starting guards left their own singular imprint on Sunday's game, too. Lillard played quarterback, manipulating the defense with equal threats of pull-up jumpers and hard-charging drives en route to 13 assists. McCollum, feeling it all game, was also Portland's closer, scoring 10 huge fourth-quarter points on an array of tough jump-shots. Powell was a transition engine from the opening tip, mixing in confident off-dribble triples and straight-line drives in the halfcourt. The final verdict on the trade for Powell won't come until free agency. Any notion that the Blazers would have been better off keeping Gary Trent, Jr., purely from a basketball perspective, is being forcefully refuted on a nightly basis now – no matter what happens in the playoffs.
NBAchadronradio.com

Blazers Beat Nuggets 132-116, Secure 6th Seed For Playoffs

Damian Lillard had 22 points and 10 assists and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Denver Nuggets 132-116 in the regular-season finale Sunday night to secure their eighth straight playoff berth, the longest active streak in the NBA. The Blazers have the sixth seed, which means they’ll face the Nuggets...
NBAchatsports.com

Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Jamal Murray vigorously defends Jokic’s honor

Denver Nuggets fans should be used to their team and players not getting their fair share of respect. However, sometimes there’s a take that’s so bad, and so unbelievable, that it’s hard to know just how to react. An example of that occurred this week, when Nick Wright of Fox Sports unleashed his controversial opinion via his program “First Things First” on who deserves this year’s MVP award. Wright not only stated his opinion that Chris Paul, not Nikola Jokic, deserves the MVP, which would have been questionable enough, but he also made the bold statement that Jokic would be the worst MVP the league has seen in 35 years.
NBAGazette

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone wins monthly award

Nuggets coach Michael Malone was named the Western Conference coach of the month Tuesday. Malone, in his sixth season in Denver, led the injury-riddled Nuggets to a 13-3 record in April. The Nuggets sit third in the Western Conference heading into Tuesday's games thanks to their strong showing last month. Denver won its first five games of the month before consecutive losses to Boston and Golden State. A second loss on the Warriors' home court April 23 went down as the Nuggets' final loss of the month, as they closed with four straight wins.
NBAchatsports.com

Preview: Denver Nuggets look to snap losing streak against Charlotte Hornets

The Denver Nuggets (44-24) were on a tear following the loss of Jamal Murray, but the team has been in a little bit of a tailspin having lost three of their last four games, although those three losses have come against the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets. With the laundry list of injuries they’ve been dealing with, it’s surprising they’ve been able to stay tight in these games. Tonight, they draw the Charlotte Hornets (33-35) as they head out for a four-game road trip to end the season.
NBAUpNorthLive.com

Howard, Jokic lead Nuggets past Pistons 104-91

DETROIT (AP) -- Markus Howard scored a career-high 20 points and Nikola Jokic had a triple-double as the Denver Nuggets moved closer to a higher playoff seed with a 104-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons. Denver improved to 3-0 on a four-game road trip that will finish the regular season.
NBACBS Sports

Portland Trail Blazers

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Puts up double-double in win. Nurkic finished Friday's 106-101 victory over the Lakers with 10 points (5-8 FG), 13 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes. Nurkic mostly left the scoring to star teammates Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, but he still made a...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Jusuf Nurkic Responds To Damian Lillard Trade Rumors

As one of the premier shooters and superstars in the NBA, Damian Lillard is a highly coveted player. So far, the Blazers have yet to make him available, but their current situation has many speculating that a rebuild, which could involve Dame DOLA himself being moved, might be on the way.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Denver Nuggets Are 9-1 Since Jamal Murray Went Down With An ACL Injury

Just when people thought the season was basically over for the Denver Nuggets, Mike Malone and his players have found a way to keep improving their level even after Jamal Murray, their second-best player, went down with a season-ending injury. Murray tore his ACL a couple of weeks ago during...
NBAlineups.com

NBA DraftKings DFS Lineup Picks 4/30/21

Darius Garland ($8,000) vs Wizards- Darius Garland has quietly been putting together some nice performances in the 2nd half of the season for the Cavs. He has shown off his ability to shoot the ball at a high level and dish out the ball to his teammates. In the last 5 games, Garland is averaging 23.6 PPG 7.8 APG while shooting 42% from the 3 point line. His turnovers are a bit high but he is doing enough to average 42.7 FPPG in those games as well. The Wizards have been winning games but they still can’t get stops so I like Garland in what figures to be a relatively high-scoring game.
NBABlazer's Edge

9 Key Observations as the Blazers Maul the Grizzlies

The Portland Trail Blazers have been awash in a sea of woes over the past three weeks, clinging to the flimsy life raft of, “At least we can’t fall past 10th place in the West, so we’ll be playing for a playoffs seed no matter what.” Twin losses at home to the Memphis Grizzlies over the weekend left them singing the blues as they eyed the integrity of that raft with suspicion. A blowout win versus the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night inflated their spirits. Then darned if they didn’t hire a marching band to parade their way through the Grizzlies’ home arena on Friday...a tour de force that had to be seen to be believed.
NBAchatsports.com

Nets try to break losing streak vs Nuggets

Adversity is here. The Nets went to Dallas and found themselves wanting as the Mavericks overcame a 45-point performance by Kyrie Irving to beat the Nets, 113-109. It was the Nets fourth straight loss, their worst steak of the season. Both Irving and Kevin Durant, who have experience getting to the top of the NBA mountain, said the Nets should embrace the pain ... and overcome it ... starting Saturday night.
NBASLAM

Nuggets Continue To Have Success After Jamal Murray’s Season-Ending Injury

LeBron James to Miss Back-to-Back Matchups Against Clippers and Trail Blazers Games Due to Ankle Inj... WNBA’s Sabrina Ionescu Hopes to ‘Empower Younger Generation of Girls’. The Best Kept Secret: Why Kawhi Leonard and Other Elite Athletes are Choosing X2 Performance—The N... Draymond Green on Steph Curry: ‘Teams Are Terrified...