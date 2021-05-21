Nuggets roar into playoffs after losing star Jamal Murray

Notes, analysis, observations, clips and more from the Trail Blazers 129-119 win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday at TD Garden. This was the best Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum and Norman Powell have played together all season, and it's not particularly close. The 82 combined points on stellar efficiency pretty much speaks for itself, but each of the Blazers' three starting guards left their own singular imprint on Sunday's game, too. Lillard played quarterback, manipulating the defense with equal threats of pull-up jumpers and hard-charging drives en route to 13 assists. McCollum, feeling it all game, was also Portland's closer, scoring 10 huge fourth-quarter points on an array of tough jump-shots. Powell was a transition engine from the opening tip, mixing in confident off-dribble triples and straight-line drives in the halfcourt. The final verdict on the trade for Powell won't come until free agency. Any notion that the Blazers would have been better off keeping Gary Trent, Jr., purely from a basketball perspective, is being forcefully refuted on a nightly basis now – no matter what happens in the playoffs.