Morgantown, WV

Paul Tonko

WVNews
 1 day ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For Rep. Paul Tonko, D-N.Y., his first trip to West Virginia h…

Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Proposal would add civility pledge to lawyer oath in WV

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Lawyers being admitted to practice in West Virginia would recite a pledge of civility under a proposal by the state Supreme Court. Supreme Court Chief Justice Evan Jenkins signed an order Monday that would put the proposal out for public comment, the court said in a news release. The court will review the comments and decide on final adoption.
Industrysierraclub.org

Groups Sue Biden Administration Over West Virginia’s Grossly Underfunded Mine Reclamation Program

HUNTINGTON, WV -- Today, the Sierra Club, Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition and West Virginia Highlands Conservancy, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Office of Surface Mining, Reclamation, and Enforcement (OSMRE) over its failure to require needed improvements and stronger requirements for West Virginia’s federally-approved surface mining program to ensure coal companies fully fund reclamation bonds. West Virginia’s existing “bond pool” is insufficient for insuring the full costs of reclamation amid the rapid, nationwide decline of the coal industry.
Charleston, WVWVNews

West Virginia's COVID-19 czar: Vaccines 'almost completely effective'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — During Gov. Jim Justice's Monday press briefing, West Virginia's COVID-19 czar provided additional information about the decision to have the state follow the latest guidance on masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. West Virginia University Medicine's Dr. Clay Marsh said the CDC's...
Economywelchnews.com

West Virginia to End Participation in Federal Supplemental Unemployment Benefit Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Effective June 19 at midnight, West Virginia will end its participation in all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs. “West Virginians have access to thousands of jobs right now,” said Governor Jim Justice. “We need everyone back to work. Our small businesses and West Virginia’s economy depend on it.”
Morgantown, WVWVNews

City of Morgantown (West Virginia) hires new finance director

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown announced that Kevin Tennant has been hired as the new director of finance. Tennant will start in the position on June 4. “I am excited and thankful to city administration for this opportunity to serve,” Tennant said. “What really attracted me...
Public HealthWCBC Radio

Justice Discusses Modifications to WV Mask Mandate

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Friday that he is signing an executive order modifying the state’s face covering mandate to fall in line with CDC guidelines that say that those who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks in most settings. He stressed that the mask mandate still applies for all those not vaccinated until June 20…
Fairmont, WVWVNews

Bennett returns as Fairmont (West Virginia) State Foundation president

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont State Foundation is welcoming Gary K. Bennett as he returns to serve as president of the Fairmont State Foundation, the nonprofit fundraising arm of Fairmont State University. Bennett previously served as president of the foundation in 2018 and 2019, according to a release...
Morgantown, WVWVNews

Union: Silence from elected officials on Mylan plant closing is deafening

Union workers are questioning whether help from elected leaders, including the president, will ever arrive for the nearly 1,500 employees of Viatris, formerly known as Mylan Pharmaceuticals. The company’s Morgantown plant is scheduled to close this summer. Nearly identical West Virginia House and Senate resolutions that passed this session urged...
CollegesMetro News

Finalists announced for W.Va. Scholar 2021

Applicants for the West Virginia Scholar program have been narrowed down to 15. John Waltz, Vice-President for Enrollment Management at West Virginia Wesleyan College announced the finalists on Monday’s edition of MetroNews Talkline. “From our applicants, the average GPA was a 3.9 and the average GPA of our finalists was...
Morgantown, WVwajr.com

Partnership renews effort to clean Deckers Creek

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A public/private partnership is going to work on cleaning up the lower portion of Deckers Creek in Mon County. Northeast Natural Energy, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service plan to build a facility to treat acid mine drainage in the Richard Mine area.
Morgantown, WVMetro News

Morgantown, firefighters reach deal on differential pay

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The city of Morgantown and International Association of Firefighters Local 313 have reached an agreement regarding differential pay. The dispute stems from changes made to the city’s differential pay policy, which caused a $2,000 pay reduction for 47 firefighters. Firefighters will no longer be entitled to differential...
Welch, WVHerald-Dispatch

WV man becomes oldest organ donor In U.S. history

The Center for Organ Recovery & Education announced Monday, May 10, that it recovered the liver from the oldest recorded organ donor in U.S. history, 95-year-old Cecil F. Lockhart of Welch, West Virginia, who died May 4. The record was confirmed by the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), and...
Charleston, WVUS News and World Report

2 Tire Collection Events Coming This Month in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Tire collection events are being held this month in two West Virginia counties, the state Department of Environmental Protection said. A collection event in Summers County will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday on Grace Street next to Gore's Auto Body in Hinton.