TV Series

Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 16: Will Meredith return to work?

cartermatt.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 17 episode 16 is coming to ABC next week, and for Meredith Grey, we’ve already got one big question. Is the character ever going to be back at work? She was just released from the hospital, so we know that she’s further along on her road to recovery. In...

cartermatt.com
TV SeriesMinneapolis Star Tribune

'Grey's Anatomy' scripts are hedging bets because Ellen Pompeo hasn't signed a new contract

Q: Do you have any news on whether "The Blacklist" and "Grey's Anatomy" will be returning next season? Both shows seem to be "winding down" this season (but I hope not!). A: "The Blacklist" has already been renewed for another season. As of this writing, "Grey's Anatomy" has not been renewed but ABC wants it as long as star Ellen Pompeo is there. However, Pompeo is reportedly at the end of her current contract and has not signed off on a new one. That has led to off-camera challenges, with "Grey's" showrunner Krista Vernoff telling the Hollywood Reporter in March that she has been structuring this entire season so it can serve as a series ender if the show does not go on. That may explain why you felt the show was winding down.
TV & VideosNewsTimes

This Longtime 'Grey's Anatomy' Actor Is Leaving the Show

SPOILERS: Do not read this article if you have not watched the May 6 episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.”. Jesse Williams, who has played surgeon Jackson Avery on “Grey’s Anatomy” since the show’s sixth season, will be leaving the ABC medical drama at the end of this season, its 17th. Williams’ final episode, titled “Tradition,” will air on May 20.
TV SeriesElite Daily

These Clues 'Grey's Anatomy' Is Ending With Season 17 Will Break Your Heart

Warning: Spoilers for Grey's Anatomy Season 17 follow. Grey's Anatomy Season 17 has been a roller coaster like no other. The beloved medical drama drew inspiration from a real-world crisis, following Grey Sloan Memorial's doctors as they took on the coronavirus pandemic. The season also featured some thrilling and unexpected moments that gave fans closure, from Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd's (Patrick Dempsey) reunion to the return of many other fan-favorite characters. But the show can't last forever, and these huge moments could be clues Grey's Anatomy is actually ending with Season 17.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Sarah Drew Is All In for a Potential Japril Grey's Anatomy Spin-Off

[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. Read at your own risk!]. Sarah Drew returned as April Kepner to Grey's Anatomy just as fans found out that Jesse Williams will be leaving the series after 11 years. In Thursday's episode, Jackson (Williams) revealed that he wants to take over the Catherine Fox Foundation, and he wants April to move to Boston with their daughter Harriet in order for him to do it. While hesitant at first, April eventually said yes -- especially since her marriage to Matthew (Justin Bruening) had just fallen apart. Almost immediately, fans on Twitter began clamoring for a potential Jackson and April spin-off, chronicling their life in Boston as the couple fights for equity in medicine.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Grey's Anatomy: What's Holding Up a Renewal?

Grey's Anatomy has just a handful of episodes remaining in its current season. The series, which remains ABC's top-rated scripted series in the demo, has yet to be renewed or canceled. Fans have been waiting with bated breaths for word on the future of the Ellen Pompeo-led medical drama. For...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Grey’s Anatomy renewed for season 18; Ellen Pompeo inks new deal

We don’t think the following news comes as too great of a shock to anyone, but it is still very nice to hear. A Grey’s Anatomy season 18 is officially on the way! Not only that, but original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, and James Pickens Jr. have all signed new deals to come back.
TV Seriesinspiredtraveler.ca

Grey’s Anatomy: Here’s What You Should Know About Season 18

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ solves its short-term future and renews for a season 18 the last?. ABC orders a new installment after extending the contracts of its protagonists. It will air in 2021-2022, but are we sentenced to a new year of rumors that it will be the end?. ABC has already...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How Grey's Anatomy Set Up Jesse Williams' Exit As Jackson Avery

Spoiler alert! The following contains spoilers for Grey's Anatomy Season 17, Episode 14, "Look Up Child," so if you haven't watched yet, you might want to stop reading now. Grey's Anatomy is about to lose another major character. The May 6 episode of Grey's Anatomy, called "Look Up Child," aired as news broke that Jesse Williams will be leaving the longtime ABC drama after 12 years.
TV & VideosComing Soon!

ABC Officially Renews Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 Spin-Off

The long-running and extremely popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy has officially been renewed for its 18th season. Grey’s Anatomy will get a brand new season, with its Station 19 spin-off also being renewed for a 5th season. It’s unclear whether or not the upcoming 18th season of Grey’s Anatomy will be its last, but the future of the show is certainly up in the air. Krista Vernoff will return as executive producer and showrunner on both shows, with ABC Signature producing.
TV SeriesFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Longtime cast member to check out of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Note: This story contains spoilers from the most recent episode of "Grey's Anatomy." Dr. Jackson Avery is bidding farewell to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. "Grey's Anatomy" actor Jesse Williams will later this month bring to an end a 12-season run on the long-running medical drama. The reveal was made in...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Sarah Drew is still amazed by the Grey's Anatomy fandom over "Japril"

When Drew posted an Instagram photo with Jesse Williams on March 16, previewing tonight's Jackson and April reunion, they were both stunned by the reaction. “You can’t not see that after seeing the internet reaction when we posted a picture where you can’t even see our faces,” she tells HollywoodLife. “We were both on set after posting that looking at one another and showing each other tweets just being like… I mean, the Japril fan power is big. It feels so great. The honor of getting to play a role that means so much to so many people is such a gift. I’ve been so happy these last few weeks just interacting with fans and stuff about it.” ALSO: Drew says of tonight's episode: “You could say there are elements of closure, but..."
TV SeriesWSYX ABC6

ABC bringing record setting 'Grey's Anatomy' back for 18th season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Book an OR because 'Grey's Anatomy just got renewed for its 18th season! ABC announced Monday that it has renewed 'Grey's Anatomy' for season 18 and its spinoff 'Station 19' for season five. 'Grey's Anatomy' is already the longest-running prime-time medical drama ever, it was created...
TV SeriesElite Daily

3 Theories About Jackson Avery's 'Grey's Anatomy' Ending That'll Wreck You

Brace yourself, Grey's Anatomy fans: It's time to say goodbye to another fan-favorite character. In the May 6 episode, "Look Up Child," it was revealed that Jackson Avery was about to leave Grey Sloan Memorial and the show for good. Saying goodbye to a beloved doctor on the show is never easy, so why not start preparing now with these emotional theories about Jackson Avery's Grey's Anatomy exit?
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh rules out returning as Cristina Yang

Sandra Oh has once again ruled out the possibility of returning to the role of Cristina Yang in Grey's Anatomy. The actress appeared on the long-running medical drama for 10 seasons before bowing out in 2014 and has since gone on to enjoy huge success in the likes of Killing Eve and Raya and the Last Dragon.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Grey’s Anatomy Review: Look Up Child (Season 17 Episode 14)

Jackson Avery visits some important people in his life on Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 14, “Look Up Child.” The only acceptable word to describe the end of this journey is “satisfying.” I wish I could say something more, but to call it riveting would be a lie. Sarah Drew...
TV SeriesPosted by
PennLive.com

‘Grey Anatomy’ isn’t ending after all

Showrunner Krista Vernoff told The Hollywood Reporter “Grey’s Anatomy” could end with season 17, but it turns out the show isn’t ending after all. “I’m planning a season and a finale that could function as either a season finale or a series finale,” she said back in March. “I’m planning for both contingencies and it’s hard and it’s not ideal. It’s not where I wish we were.”