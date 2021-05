Even as many parts of the economy shut down, people kept building new homes in Alabama last year. According to a recent study by the property search website NeighborWho, new single-family home construction permits increased nationwide in 2020, and Alabama was no different. Nearly 17,600 such permits were issued in the state in 2020, compared to just 14,700 in 2019. That increase of 19.4% was the ninth largest increase in the nation. The U.S. as a whole saw an increase of around 14%.