This Returnal Theory Changes Everything You Know About The Game

Square Enix, developers of Dragon Quest Tact and Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen are inviting fans to join in on an exciting Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen collaboration event within the mobile tactile RPG, Dragon Quest Tact. This event is available all the way until June 3rd, and players can experience DRagon Quest IV themed special quests and events, collect unique rewards, and even participate in tactical battles against new bosses from now until then. We’ve got a bunch of new content now available in Dragon Quest IV: Chapters of the Chosen, so let’s take a look at what other features and what new content you can expect to participate in with this new Dragon Quest crossover event!