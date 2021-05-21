newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Handwritten example of famous Einstein equation gets $1.2M

Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKdY0_0a7BhUV500

BOSTON — (AP) — A letter written by Albert Einstein in which he writes out his famous E = mc2 equation has sold at auction for more than $1.2 million, about three times more than it was expected to get, Boston-based RR Auction said Friday.

Archivists at the Einstein Papers Project at the California Institute of Technology and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem say there are only three other known examples of Einstein writing the world-changing equation in his own hand.

This fourth example, the only one in a private collection, only became public recently, according to RR Auction, which had expected it to sell for about $400,000.

“It’s an important letter from both a holographic and a physics point of view,” Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction said, calling the equation the most famous in the world.

The equation — energy equals mass times the speed of light squared — changed physics by demonstrating that time was not absolute and that mass and energy were equivalent.

The one-page handwritten letter in German to Polish American physicist Ludwik Silberstein is dated Oct. 26, 1946.

Silberstein was a well-known critic and challenger to some of Einstein's theories.

“Your question can be answered from the E = mc2 formula, without any erudition," Einstein wrote in the letter written on Princeton University letterhead, according to a translation provided by RR Auction.

The letter was part of Silberstein's personal archives, which were sold by his descendants.

The buyer was identified by RR only as an anonymous document collector.

The rarity of the letter set off a bidding war, Livingston said.

Five parties were bidding aggressively at first, but once the price reached about $700,000, it became a two-party contest, he said.

The auction began May 13 and concluded Thursday.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
44K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Einstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#German#Polish American#Boston Based Rr Auction#Mc2 Equation#Mc2 Formula#Collection#Archivists#Mass#Changed#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Boston, MABoston Globe

Voyager spacecraft detects “persistent hum” past solar system

The Voyager 1 spacecraft has picked up a “persistent hum” in space beyond our solar system, a discovery that could play an instrumental role in the search for life on other planets, according to a Boston University professor involved with the project. The discovery came from a group of researchers...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Dana-Farber launches $2 billion fund-raising drive

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute on Monday announced a campaign to raise $2 billion for cancer research and treatment, its largest fund-raising drive ever. Michael Eisenson, a Dana-Farber trustee who is leading the campaign, said the money will help recruit and retain doctors and scientists and advance work in early detection of cancer and immunotherapy and other treatments.
Boston, MAdigboston.com

EDITORIAL: GUILTY ERROR

New advertising industry initiative should protect the independent press, not just major outlets like the Boston Globe. If there is one factor that has accelerated the rolling collapse of America’s local independent commercial newspapers beyond the rise of the Internet, it has been marketers stealing our advertising base. How? By going to all of our advertisers from coast to coast and saying, Hey, why pay for ads in newspapers when we can get many of them to run articles on you for free? A service we are happy to perform for a small fee …