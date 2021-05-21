newsbreak-logo
Agriculture

BCCU2 Senior Departmental Awards

Cover picture for the articleAt the recent Senior Awards Program held at Grenville High School, plaques were presented to the top students in various fields of study. Receiving Departmental Awards were Leno Caldieraro in agriculture, Joely Craver in art, Molly Harnetiaux in music, Gabriel Wilson in chorus, Morgan Wilderman in English, Ashley King in family and consumer sciences, Zeke Baxter in vocational education, Jarin Weber in biological science, Danielle Zykan in physical science, and Natalie Iberg in social studies.

