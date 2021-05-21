BCCU2 Senior Departmental Awards

CHELMSFORD — Several Chelmsford High School seniors have earned the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Seal of Biliteracy. The Seal of Biliteracy is an award provided by state-approved school districts that recognizes high-school seniors who attain high-functioning and academic levels of proficiency in English and a world language — through reading, writing, listening and speaking — by graduation. Students who received a score of 6 in all four categories earned the Seal of Biliteracy, while students who scored a 7 or higher received the Seal with Distinction.