Call My Agent!'s British remake will feature cameos from Helena Bonham Carter, Kelly Macdonald and Olivia Williams

Even though it has been around since 2015, France's critically acclaimed Call My Agent! only recently became the global sensation it is today, thanks in most part to Netflix making the show accessible to a wider audience. While the wit and tone of the dramedy-slash-satire is undeniably French, the premise is universally imitable, and it was only a matter of time before countries around the world caught on to the winning formula of Call My Agent! For the uninitiated, the show, which will return for a fifth season and a movie, centers around a group of elite talent agents who manage the careers and hilarious foibles of their A-list clientele, who are portrayed by real-life stars playing exaggerated versions of themselves (Monica Bellucci, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Jean Reno, Joeystarr, etc).