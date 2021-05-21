newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Call My Agent!'s British remake will feature cameos from Helena Bonham Carter, Kelly Macdonald and Olivia Williams

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 1 day ago

The adaptation from BAFTA award winner John Morton retains the essence of the French series, but will incorporate some of his British sensibility and introduce some new storylines.

www.primetimer.com
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helena Bonham Carter
Person
John Williams
Person
John Bonham
Person
Kelly Macdonald
Person
Olivia Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cameos#John Kelly#British#French#Bafta#Remake#Adaptation#Storylines#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesThe Guardian

Olivia Williams

Top US films 2020 The 50 best films of 2020 in the US: No 5 – The Father. Anthony Hopkins gives the performance of his career as a man losing his grip on reality in a devastating and ingeniously realised drama about dementia. 15 Heroines review – a triumphant revoicing...
TV Seriestownandcountrymag.com

Call My Agent! Is Getting a UK Remake

Even though it has been around since 2015, France's critically acclaimed Call My Agent! only recently became the global sensation it is today, thanks in most part to Netflix making the show accessible to a wider audience. While the wit and tone of the dramedy-slash-satire is undeniably French, the premise is universally imitable, and it was only a matter of time before countries around the world caught on to the winning formula of Call My Agent! For the uninitiated, the show, which will return for a fifth season and a movie, centers around a group of elite talent agents who manage the careers and hilarious foibles of their A-list clientele, who are portrayed by real-life stars playing exaggerated versions of themselves (Monica Bellucci, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Jean Reno, Joeystarr, etc).
TV & Videosfemalefirst.co.uk

Kelly Macdonald signs up for English version of Call My Agent!

'Line of Duty' star Kelly Macdonald signs up for the upcoming English adaptation of French series 'Call My Agent!'. Kelly Macdonald has signed up for the English-speaking version of 'Call My Agent!'. The 'Line of Duty' actress is set to play an exaggerated version of herself in the upcoming adaptation...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Mission: Impossible's Rebecca Ferguson to star in dystopian Apple TV+ drama Wool

Ferguson will lead Apple TV+'s adaptation of Hugh Howey’s best-selling trilogy of dystopian novels. Ferguson is set to play Juliette, an independent and hardworking engineer living inside the community. Wool is set in a “ruined and toxic future where a community exists in a giant silo underground, hundreds of stories deep,” according to the official description. “There, men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them.”
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Amazon renews The Wheel of Time starring Rosamund Pike for Season 2 before its Season 1 premiere

The adaptation of Robert Jordan's epic fantasy novels has been given an early renewal as it wraps production on Season 1. "The belief Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television have shown in The Wheel of Time has been incredible to see throughout the entire process of making this show," says showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins in a statement. "Getting a second season order before the first season has even premiered is such a vote of confidence in the work we are doing and the property itself, and we couldn't be happier to be able to continue to live and work in the world Robert Jordan created."
TV & VideosCollider

'The Great' Season 2 Taps Gillian Anderson to Play Catherine the Great's Mother

Huzzah! Gillian Anderson has been cast as Catherine the Great’s mother in one of the first pieces of news about The Great’s Season 2. The first season of Hulu’s historically laissez-faire retelling of Russia’s most infamous queen received great reviews and several award nominations, so expectations are high for the next season. Anderson is pitch-perfect casting as Catherine’s mother since her daughter is played by Elle Fanning. Returning from the first season are cast members Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Sacha Dhawan and Gwilym Lee.
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Nevers’ Episode 6 Ending Explained: From the Galanthi to Claudia Black’s Cameo

The Nevers Episode 6 “True” finally revealed the literal truth behind its mysterious heroine Amalia True (Laura Donnelly). For weeks, we’ve been given clues that all is not what it seems with Amalia. Sure, her turn is seeing slightly ahead in the future, but she is also a preternaturally skilled fighter. Amalia is singularly focused on finding the Galanthi and at one point even chillingly remarks that her face is “not [her] face.” HBO’s The Nevers has been giving us mystery after mystery to juggle and tonight’s episode — The Nevers Part One Finale — seems to finally revel all. Well, mostly.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Olivia Williams: "There is an astounding amount of interesting work for women in their fifties"

A mainstay of the British theatre scene, Olivia Williams spent her early career turning in celebrated stage work at the Royal Shakespeare Company and the National before being snapped up by Hollywood, starring in Rushmore and The Sixth Sense, among other successful movies. Now, she features in the new sci-fi series The Nevers, a fantastical retelling of 19th-century London in which a group of women with superpowers – known as the ‘Touched’ – find themselves ostracised by society. Williams is also set to appear alongside Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman in the Oscar-winning drama The Father (out next month), a heartbreaking and illuminating first-person exploration of dementia. She talks to Bazaar about Victorian superheroes, her tomboyish childhood and the power of fiction.
TV ShowsPosted by
Indy100

Trailer released for US remake of This Country and British fans are not impressed

Brits are rather protective of our TV shows, especially when they get remade in the United States with better-known stars and bigger budgets. The likes of The Office, Shameless, Gavin and Stacey and Skins have all been remade for a US audience all with mixed success. Now comes another contender in the form of Welcome To Flatch, a remake of the beloved This Country.
TV SeriesSFGate

First Look: BBC Police Drama 'The Responder' Stars Martin Freeman (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by ex-police officer Tony Schumacher and made by Dancing Ledge Productions (“The Salisbury Poisonings”), Freeman stars as Chris, a crisis-stricken, morally compromised urgent response officer who is forced to take on a new rookie partner (Adelayo Adedayo). More from Variety. Together, they realize that survival in a high-pressure, relentless...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Amazon’s ‘Solos,’ Starring Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie and More, Has More Stars Than Resonance: TV Review

A compelling monologue — as in a monologue that compels you to truly listen without interruption or distraction — is one of the trickiest high-wire writing acts there is. Giving a monologue shape and depth requires skill and a fine-tuned ear for the way a character talks and thinks. Making sure it has its own arc of a beginning, middle and end is crucial, and much harder to pull off than it seems. And there are real reasons why monologues that extend beyond a page or two tend to belong more to the stage than the screen. Monologues are inherently melodramatic to the point that they can strain credulity, giving them a theatrical bent that often feels more at home in a literal theater than inside a filmed story.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Jesse Williams: My Grey's Anatomy departure was "an organic, collective decision"

"It wasn’t something I had to tell anybody," Williams tells The Hollywood Reporter. "It was something we found and understood and were trying to honor it and do properly. It was a team effort throughout. It didn’t feel like any one of us coming to the other and having an outcome predetermined. We wrote something together and this is what it was." Williams adds: "It came up this season. It was a combination of trying to figure out with (showrunner) Krista (Vernoff) and the team what makes sense and what’s next for Jackson. His pot is kind of bubbling over. What does he need to be doing? He’s been on this off-screen path of self-discovery, he’s had trouble with abandonment issues and had unfinished business with his dad and, after his marriage ended and April went away, he’s been unable to maintain real connection and romantic relationships and platonic relationships. He’s thrown himself into work. Jackson left a few times but also was never a part of any community. Being an Avery, he was expected to go into surgery. But what else is there? He was never involved in anything that was happening and the world was coming to a boil. He’s been in bubble wrap his whole life and needed to do something and connect to something he was passionate about that wasn’t just his profession. It felt organic that Jackson had to change his environment and was willing to make a connection to something. What if he goes with his gut instead of his legacy? What if he goes to what’s true to him? Watching what’s happening in the streets and how it impacts Black and brown folks, it made sense that he needs to venture off and shed the shelter and try something new — or use it to do something that he’s passionate about."