Wauseon, OH – Enjoy a COVID safe event with A Tea for Two. A take home version of our popular HistorTEA program, each kit is prepared for two people and includes teacups, saucers, 3 flavors of scones, 3 types of desserts, your choice of 2 tea varieties, 3 recipes for our popular tea sandwiches, and a take home history program so you can enjoy an afternoon tea for you and a loved one.